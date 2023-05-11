Actress Ruth Wilson on her 24-hour marathon performance in The Second Woman

It feels like one of those nightmares you wake up from with your heart racing. When Ruth Wilson takes the stage at Londons Young Vic Theater next week, she will have no idea who her co-stars are. She will also have to repeat the same scene 100 times over 24 hours, almost continuously.

This petrifying Groundhog Day-like storyline is actually the European premiere of a 2017 Australian show that swept everywhere it played. In The second wife, written by Nat Randall and Anna Breckon, a couple Marty and Virginia play and replay a critical point in their relationship 100 times. The actress remains a constant, but a different outsider plays Marty each time. The public, meanwhile, can stay for the entire duration or simply step in for a few rehearsals.

The prospect, says Wilson, is both exhilarating and terrifying. How do you prepare for it? she asks rhetorically, with a broad smile. You really can’t. For me, it’s quite scary but also very liberating.

We’re sitting in a room at the Young Vic. Wilson is funny and outspoken; she answers questions with the mix of sharp intelligence and candor that has made her such a charismatic actress. Risk seems like a magnet. If someone offers you something and you leave, Wow that’s crazy, unique, unusual and I can never do something like that again, you take it.

Ruth Wilson in Her Dark Materials (2019) Alamy



Known to many as the psychopathic scientist Alice Morgan in the TV series Lutheror like the wicked Mrs. Coulter in Its dark materialsshe also recently played Kate in the real things, a bored office worker who rushes headlong into a reckless affair with an ex-con. His next screen project, The woman in the walldirected by his production company Lady Lazarus, is a BBC thriller set in one of Ireland’s infamous Magdalene laundries.

Wilson is also exceptional on stage, excelling in complex characters who are on the brink and often driven by a need to be free. There’s probably some kind of raging energy in them that feels constrained, she says. She was nominated for a Tony Award for The Dazzling Multiverse Nick Paynes Constellations on Broadway and played Ibsens Hedda Gabler at the National Theater my favorite role: she’s still a mystery to me.

Last year she played the role of the sorry woman in Jean Cocteaus The human voice in the West End: a study in loneliness enclosed in a glass box. It was pretty intense, I felt like I was talking to myself for an hour but The second wife is on another level. Physical preparation alone falls somewhere between a marathon training session and a long-haul flight.

I have a 15-minute break every two hours, Wilson explains. It will therefore be the toilet break, the teeth, the fresh air, something to eat. I consulted a nutritionist who told me: you have to eat a little, often and early before you feel hungry. I also have an emergency box, which contains sugar and caffeine, for the 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. slot.

Ruth Wilson and Jake Gyllenhaal in Constellations at the Friedman Theater in New York in 2014 New York Times/Redux/eyevine



Practical advice from Randall, who has performed the play several times, proved somewhat less helpful. She said, the last six hours, you just need Red Bull. I haven’t had a Red Bull in 20 years if I drink it for six hours I may never come back!

The scene itself, inspired by John Cassavetess’ 1977 film Opening night, is scripted, but each iteration is entirely dependent on the unknown who enters the stage. Repetition is key, allowing the audience to observe the different responses to Virginia’s plea for emotional comfort. It was hailed as a stunning exploration of gender norms and power dynamics in New York City, one man aggressively threw money at Virginia, another tidied up.

Added to the unpredictability will be the ever-changing audience, the time of day (3 a.m., Wilson suggests, will be very different from 11 a.m.), and the fact that most of Wilson’s co-performers won’t be actors. The participants, audience members recruited on call by the theater, were shortlisted and given a script, but never rehearsed with Wilson. There’s no way of knowing how they might react to finding themselves in the spotlight.

I think it’s going to be a crowd cheer, Wilson said. Watch how differently these men interpret the material or how they react when they go on stage. The audience will be able to identify if they are putting something on. Or if they’re so freaked out that they can’t do it. For them, it will seem a bit dangerous. And to me, that will feel deeply dangerous. I have no idea who these people are. And I also think I see a woman constantly touched by 100 different men, who are strangers [the two dance together]will have a cumulative effect.

Ruth Wilson and Dominic West in The Affair Courtesy Showtime



Wilson has previously spoken out about the need for actors to feel safe in intimate scenes and quit Showtimes The case amid what was later described in a news article as a toxic environment. For The second wife, the creative team has crafted a toolkit of fixed moves, responses, and backups so Wilson can deal with whatever is thrown at him. But authenticity depends in part on not being over-prepared.

It’s a study of interaction, she said. For this to work, I’m going to have to move on to what this person is doing. If I just play what I decide to play each time, there will be no interaction… For me, as an actor, it lands in this gray area between performance and reality. And I’m still fascinated by that and just pushing myself to be less in control. To see what happens, be open to what happens.

There’s an immediacy to live theater that Wilson savors and responds to with brilliantly raw performances. At some point in The human voice she clung silently to the back wall for a good four minutes (people didn’t know what to do) and Hedda Gabler she soaked herself in tomato juice. Both were directed by Ivo van Hove, whose drive to inspire both actors and audiences that she admires art is designed to make people think and whose rehearsals prioritize acting and spontaneity over analysis.

We never rehearsed the piece where Hedda burns the manuscript, one of the greatest moments of the play. And then [one day] he said OK, Ruth, in this scene, just do some acting. She bursts out laughing. I saw Hans Kesting in kings of war and I thought, OK, I think I know what he means. So I did a wild, bacchanalian dance.

The Australian version of The Second Woman Nay Marie Photography



Ruth Wilson in rehearsal for The Second Woman Beatrice Debney



In common with the immersive drama of companies such as Punchdrunk, The second wife composes the liveliness and unpredictability of theatre. There is a huge appetite for such work The second wifePre-reserved seats sold out quickly (you can access them the same day by queuing until a spectator leaves). Wilson suggests that, in a world dominated by technology and hyperconnectivity, audiences crave the immediacy of the live event.

People are desperate to feel community. For me, the theater is always a magical space of belief and imagination shared as much by the public as by the actors. And with that, there’s no endgame of needing to run for three months. It’s just a shared experience: a study of people and human relationships. It’s so unique. I hope people come, go and come back. I think they will too. I think they’re going to wake up and think, my God, she’s still here. Who is now?

From May 19 at 4 p.m. to May 20 at 4 p.m., Young Vic Theatre, London (co-produced with LIFT), youngvic.org