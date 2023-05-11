Writers Strike: Hollywood stars picket with writers at Hudson Yards





HUDSON YARDS, NY You don’t have to go to La La Land to see these Hollywood stars. Just head to your local WGA picket line, where a high-profile set of names marched on Wednesday in solidarity with striking writers.

A single street was not enough to contain the hundreds of picketers who gathered on West 31st Street and 10th Avenue as Screen Actors Guild workers came out to show solidarity with the striking Writers Guild of America over what they say is shitty business. Lin-Miranda Manuel arrives with donuts for the picket line Wednesday morning. (Kathleen Culliton/Patch) Broadway’s Lin-Miranda Manuel stopped by with a box full of donuts to hand out to picketers, and ‘Better Call Saul’ star Bob Odinkirk joined the crowd, stopping briefly to talk shop with friends .

Also among the crowd were ‘Severance’ star Adam Scott and Mandy Patinkin, whose tongue-in-cheek tribute to large screen writing appeared on the panel he hoisted in the air: “you killed our residue get ready to pay.” A the video shows Patinkin shouting “For God’s sake, without writers we are nothing. They create the stories that make our hearts beat.”

The scene as SAG-AFTRA workers picketed in solidarity with striking WGA East writers. (Kathleen Culliton/Patch) Cars honked in support as the crowd danced to the brassy sounds of the SNL band, which gave the writers a live show. “They are the leaders of the world,” said script supervisor and budding writer Kamilah Adachi. “It’s important that writers get paid what they deserve.”

“It’s not easy to make a living from creativity, it takes a lot of sacrifice,” she said. “It’s a beautiful thing.”

Script supervisor Kamilah Adachi said making a creative living isn’t easy. (Kathleen Culliton/Patch) Heather, who declined to share her last name, worked on an NBC show that was not green lit. During a six-week stint, his team attempted the “impossible” task of writing two scripts and a Bible story. Adding insult to injury, the network wanted to pay all writers the same amount, “whether they’ve been a writer for 15 years for 15 minutes,” Heather said. Writer Heather, who was delighted with the turnout in the Big Apple. (Kathleen Culliton/Patch) “These scripts are worth a lot of money,” she added. “Who is going to make all this money?” Heather was surprised to see the huge crowd, which she would have expected in Los Angeles, but not in New York. “It’s really wonderful to be here in New York and see so many people,” Heather said. “It’s really awesome.” The strike stems from bargaining difficulties between the union and the Alliance of Film and Television Producers. Writers are demanding higher salaries, better residuals for streaming, and minimum headcounts for projects.

“This action is not limited to our struggles as writers,” WGA West President Meredith Stiehm said in an update to members Monday. “It’s about the workers and the workforce across our country.” “They see their struggle in our struggle. Corporate dominance is trying to drive us to the fringes, into a gig economy and this union won’t allow that,” Stiehm said. The union was trying to negotiate with Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Disney, Discovery-Warner, NBC Universal, Paramount and Sony, all of which fall under the AMPTP. Late-night talk shows were the first to be hit by the strike, but now shows like “Billions,” “Abbott Elementary,” “Hacks,” “American Horror Story” and “Big Mouth” are all reportedly in pause, according to reports. On Monday, Patch spoke to striking writers outside Silvercup Studios in Queens.

‘The Wire’ creator David Simon says his contract with HBO was put on hold as he picketed writers on Monday, and claims it was a “strike response and not unexpected”. Additional reporting by Coral Murphy Marcos

