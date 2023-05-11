Entertainment
Hilarious Hinglish Puns – Bollywood Special – holistic wellness space
I visited a dentist named Simran.
She asked, “Where are you
feel the pain?
Me: Jaw, jaw of Simran
[ ]
[Ja Simran Ja]
Basanti, where is your horse?
Nose
[Dunno][]
What did Jaya say to
Abhishek when they saw
Amitabh is going home by rickshaw?
Rickshey mein toh woh tumhare
Baap lagte hain.
[Rishte ]
Sameera went to a living room,
Sameera did her hair,
Sameera made up,
Sameera Reddy
(Reddy’ is a common Indian surname.
Sameera Reddy is a Bollywood actress)
electron to neutron:
my pass charge hai spin hai
hai magnetic field, hai reactivity…
What’s happening to you?”
Neutron: single pass….
MAA two
[From the famous Deewar Dialogue]
Kangana hit the ball,
Kangana took a single,
Kangana did not reach the crease,
Kangana Ranaut
[Run-out]
(Ranaut’ is a surname.
Kangana Ranaut
is a Bollywood actress).
Which team did Anil Kapoor support?
Manchester United!
(Anil Kapoor’ is a very hairy
Bollywood actor)
Hrithik buys a light bulb,
Hrithik puts the bulb in the socket,
Hrithik lights the bulb,
Hrithik Roshan
(Roshan’ in Hindi means Bright’.
Hrithik Roshan is a Bollywood actor)
Anil Mombatti,
Aniel says,
Anil Dhoop,
Anil Kapoor
(Mom = Candle,
Agarbatti = Incense sticks,
dhoop = Another variant
of Agarbatti,
Kapoor = Camphor;
ALL articles used in Indian
households for prayers.
Anil Kapoor is a famous
Bollywood actor).
Minisha bought a cycle,
Minisha started riding a bike,
Minisha’s height increased,
Minisha Lamba
(Lamba’ means big’ in Hindi.
Minisha Lamba is a Bollywood actress.)
Pankaj fell in love,
Pankaj married,
Pankaj divorced,
Pankaj Udaas
(Udaas’ means sad’ in Hindi.
Pankaj Udaas is a singer,
also sings for Bollywood.)
Mika went to the studio,
Mika went to the recording room,
Mika took the microphone,
Mika Singh
(Mika Singh is a Bollywood singer)
Weight loss frustration
Pran continues wazan naa jaye
[ = ]
If you enjoyed them, check out:
English Word Games – 1
English Word Games – 2
Hinglish puns – 3
10 Illustrated Hinglish Word Games
English puns shuddh desi
Hinglish puns – Shuddh
Hinglish Word Games – Sports Special
Cooking Class Hinglish Puns
Kuchh Aur Desi Masti Ke Liye:
Desi Adda
Gold
Reshma’s Favorite DESI Jokes
:
For some hilarious jokes,
1-Liners, cartoons and more:
humor heals
And
Reshma’s favorite jokes
|
Sources
2/ https://wholisticwellnessspace.wordpress.com/2023/05/11/hinglish-puns-bollywood-special/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- De-Americanize: How China is remaking its chip business
- Donald Trump does not have to register as a sex offender
- Erdogan’s rival boosted by withdrawal ahead of Turkey’s presidential election
- UK Rate Rise: How Will It Affect You? | interest rate
- What the government’s inability to pay the bills could mean for the US economy
- Hilarious Hinglish Puns – Bollywood Special – holistic wellness space
- Schedule, match schedules, teams, stadium, venues, book tickets online
- Google Shows Search Engine AI Evolution: What You Need to Know | Technology News
- FIU law jumps in US news rankings | FIU news
- Imran Khan’s U-turn from military to military critic
- Here is the full program of the Prime Minister’s visit
- BBC review finds outgoing chairman Richard Sharp breached code of practice