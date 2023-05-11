Hollywood mogul pledges all the resources Joe Biden needs to win in 2024

Jeffrey Katzenberg has pledged to provide all the resources Joe Biden needs for his 2024 re-election campaign as the Hollywood studio executive and prominent Democratic donor shrugged off concerns about the president’s political prospects.

In a relentlessly upbeat interview, the Bidens campaign co-chair, who plays a big role in the fundraising effort, said he was confident of raising more than $1 billion in contributions received during the race. of 2020.

For us, it’s a 19-month marathon, not a sprint, Katzenberg told the Financial Times. The level of excitement and enthusiasm since he announced, certainly from high-end donors I’ve been in contact with, has been very, very high.

The Hollywood moguls’ comments come after Bidens’ re-election campaign was hit by the release of a Washington Post-ABC News poll on Sunday, which showed former President Donald Trump leading Biden by seven points in the election. a game for the general elections. The Real Clear Politics average shows Trump with a small 0.7% advantage.

Katzenberg dismissed suggestions that Biden, 80, is too old to run for office after polls repeatedly showed the age of presidents is a top concern for voters and one of his biggest vulnerabilities. In Sunday’s survey, just 32% said Biden had the mental acumen to serve effectively as president.

The president has shown that he is 80 years old and brings with him the wisdom, knowledge and experience he has demonstrated over the past two years, said Katzenberg, 72. He is fit and engaged and has a high level of energy.

Trump is only four years younger than Biden, but this week the Washington Post-ABC News poll indicated that voters were far less concerned about his mental acumen and physical health.

The co-founder of DreamWorks SKG, who is now a founding partner of WndrCo, an investment firm, has been a top donor to Democratic causes and candidates for years. He spoke ahead of the first of two re-election campaign fundraisers Biden attended Wednesday night in New York City, at the home of George Logothetis, the executive chairman of the Libra Group, and later at the home of Tony James, the old Blackstone. executive.

At the second event, Biden addressed the issue of age directly, saying it was a legitimate issue.

It was not an automatic decision to race again. Not because I didn’t think there was more to do, but because I figured… four more years means six more years. It’s long, he said.

Katzenberg said heading into the race, Biden has the big advantage of starting, but he will also mount a strong campaign.

Biden has been a man on the ground, shaking hands, meeting politicians for four to five decades, he loves campaigning and loves connecting with people.

During the 2020 election campaign, Republicans attacked Biden for campaigning in the basement from his home in Delaware, arguing it showed he lacked the energy to keep pace with the rally of Trump. Democrats said the president was cautious because the race took place during the coronavirus pandemic.

With a potential rematch against Trump next year, Katzenberg said Biden needed to tout his record in office rather than just point out how he differs from his predecessor.

He doesn’t have to run against anyone, he has to run on what he’s achieved for voters, and that’s unprecedented, Katzenberg said, referring to the passage of sweeping economic legislation and strong job creation.

Recommended

I don’t think people still recognize what he was able to do for the country, and it’s a messaging opportunity.

Bidens’ team has come under fire from some Democratic operatives for not doing enough to telegraph its record to the government. The campaign’s job, Katzenberg said, was to make sure that money is not a factor that he has all the resources to run a first-class campaign.

Katzenberg also defended Kamala Harris, the vice president, who is running again with Biden, despite her still-low approval ratings.

He said the former California senator would be an asset both fundraising and campaigning. When she gets out and hits the road, you’ll see what an effective campaigner she is. I have over 20 years of experience with it in California and have seen it time and time again.