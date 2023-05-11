Review: Jennifer Lopez anchors The Mother action photo | Culture & Leisure
The most interesting part of The mother, a decent but forgettable action shot starring Jennifer Lopez, is one that remains largely unexplored. The film is a high-level thriller that can be summed up in a few words: She’s a mother and an assassin. OK, you’re probably thinking, fine.
Misha Greens’ screenplay was a standout in 2017, around the time Wonder Woman opened, which left some studios rushing for female-led action movies. There were condescending headlines supporting it as a female empowerment storyline. And, ultimately, with Niki Caro signed on to direct and a movie star like Lopez on board to star and produce, it was enough for the green light and a Netflix budget. The final film also credits Peter Craig and Andrea Berloff with the screenplay.
But history has sadly taught us to be wary of a Mother’s Day rollout. The greeting card party is where studios always seem to throw in mediocre material that has women at its center. If the movies were better, you start to suspect they might not need the lame hook. Happy Mother’s Day! Here is a woman doing… something!
It’s a little unfair to The Mother, which at worst is exactly what you’d expect from a mostly generic, very serious action trifle that wants to be a lot of different kinds of movies. Lopez’s character is essentially Jason Bourne, James Bond, John Wick and Nikita rolled into one, at least as far as his skills are concerned which are vast and apparently just the product of his tours in Afghanistan Shes. Just. This. GOOD.
After her military service, she left with few job prospects so she became a guard at Guantanamo and got tangled up, professionally and personally, with some handsome arms dealers, Adrian (Joseph Fiennes) and Hector (Gael Garca Bernal). . Some of this is revealed in a brief prologue, in which she gives birth and has to give up the baby before she can even hold it. It’s for everyone’s safety and his only wish is for the child to be placed with the most annoying and stable family there is and for FBI Agent Cruise (Omari Hardwick) to send updates on his birthdays.
There’s a Mamma Mia-esque mystery about who the father is and an even bigger mystery about whether this pregnancy was planned or expected or wanted. And all this is very interesting in theory. But the movie itself is set 12 years later when Mother learns that the daughter (who has a name, Zoe) is in danger. It brings her out of her glamorous and rugged retirement in Alaska and back into battle as a superhuman spy/assassin/one-woman army.
At first, the mother denies motherhood to Zoe (Lucy Paez), whose adoptive parents get about as much character development and screen time as a couple in a cellphone commercial. It’s supposed to be a big emotional journey for Mother and Zoe and the audience, but I can’t say that this movie ever really convinces you to care about that relationship, which is especially weird because there were a lot of couples random casts of adult killers and children unrelated by blood in films that I felt invested in. The mother simply expects you to be on board with an essential connection, which Paul Raci (delighted to see him back onscreen) does his best to sell.
As expected, Lopez is an athletic and capable action hero (maybe too capable, but that could also be said of most guys out there too). This is taken much more seriously than over-the-top shotgun wedding and Caro and her camera crew expertly capture Lopez in all her glory, whether walking through Alaskan snow framed by a furry hood, jumping multi-storey parking lots and sliding over cars during a chase, or dancing with Fiennes in a body hugging dress. It’s a much better showcase for Caro as a director in this big-budget arena than the live-action Mulan.
Lopez’s output has been prolific of late as she and her closest aides continue to seek out interesting projects for her, undeterred by Hollywood or socially imposed ideas about films that a woman in the fifty should do. Romantic comedies, action movies are all fair game, which is great. You just wish the movies could match the ambition.
The Mother, a Friday streaming Netflix release, is rated R by the Motion Picture Association for violence, language and brief drug use. Duration: 115 minutes. Two out of four stars.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos