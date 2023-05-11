Entertainment
Wife of Robert De Niro: Who is Tiffany Chen as an actor welcomes 7th child
Kim Cattrall appeared to reveal the mother’s identity after congratulating De Niro and his ‘significant other’ Tiffany Chen
Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro has revealed he became a father for the seventh time at the age of 79.
De Niro broke the news during an interview with AND Canada while promoting his upcoming filmAbout my father, when he corrected interviewer Brittnee Blair who said: I know you have six children, to which he replied: Seven, actually. I just had a baby.
The cast of About My Father co-star Kim Cattrall (Queer as Folk, how i met your father) appeared to reveal the identity of the mother of De Niros’ new baby, offering congratulations to her and her longtime girlfriend, Tiffany Chen.
Talk to Additional, Cattrall said: God bless him, his significant other. Tiffany is such a beautiful woman. She once came to the set with her family and watched the filming, and she was gorgeous and sweet. I’m happy for them both.
That’s everything you need to know about De Niro and his kids, including his relationship with Tiffany Chen.
Is Robert De Niro married – who is Tiffany Chen?
De Niro is not currently married – but he has married twice in the past, first to actress and singer Diahnne Abbott, to whom he was married between 1976 and 1988, and then again to socialite Grace Hightower, between 1997 and 2018.
While the mother of De Niros’ new baby has not been confirmed by anyone other than Cattrall, the actor has been said to have been dating martial arts instructor Tiffany Chen since 2021. The two were seen together on a rather packed PDA outing in August that year, and although they were spotted together on several occasions, including on vacations and dinner parties, neither De Niro nor Chen have spoken publicly about their relationship.
Chen is a professional martial artist and the daughter of renowned tai chi grandmaster Yang, William CC Chen. At the age of 26, Chen was inducted into the Inside Kung-Fu Magazine Hall of Fame in February 2011.
The two are believed to have met while filming the 2015 film The Intern, with Chens Fathers Site featuring photos of the two Tai Chi practitioners together. In the film, Chen appeared as a martial arts instructor.
Chen was reportedly seen with a baby bump while having dinner with De Niro last month.
How many children does he have?
With the arrival of his new baby, De Niro is now a father of seven.
When De Niro married his first wife in 1976, he adopted his daughter Drena, whom Abott had from a previous relationship. Drena, born in 1971, took the surname De Niros.
De Niro and Abbott then welcomed their son, Raphael, in November 1976, a few months after their marriage.
After De Niro and Abbott divorced, the actor welcomed two children during a relationship with actress Toukie Smith. He and Smith were together between 1988 and 1996, with the couple welcoming twins Aaron and Julian in October 1995.
A year after marrying Hightower, the couple gave birth to son Elliot in March 1998. Their second child, daughter Helen, was born in December 2011 via surrogate.
What did Robert De Niro say about becoming a father again?
De Niro shared the news during a recent interview with ET Canada about his upcoming movie. About my father.
Asked about being the father of six children, he corrected the reporter by saying: Seven, in fact, I just had a baby.
De Niro’s representatives later confirmed the news to the PA news agency.
De Niro stars alongside Sebastian Maniscalco in About my fatherwhich sees a man encouraged by his fiancée to take his father for a weekend vacation with his wealthy and eccentric family.
Asked about his own experiences with fatherhood, De Niro told ET Canada: I don’t think I’ve ever been a cool dad. I’m doing well. My children don’t always agree with me, they are respectful. My daughter is 11 and she sometimes gives me grief and I argue with her and I love her.
He added: With my youngest now there will be more to come but it is, you know it is what it is.
The veteran actor added that he has to be tough on his kids sometimes.
I mean, there’s no getting around that with kids. I don’t like having to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, [sometimes] you just don’t have a choice, he told ET Canada.
And any parent, I think, would say the same. You always want to do the right thing with the kids and give them the benefit of the doubt, but sometimes you just can’t.
