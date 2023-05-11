Faculty Senate discusses CETCs and student mental health

As part of a process to eliminate bias in CETCs – Northwestern’s course and teacher evaluation program – The University will pilot a new survey system that will center student experiences in courses on instructor evaluation, McCormick Professor Jill Wilson announced at Wednesday’s Faculty Senate meeting.

“The working group has developed a new instrument that is not a revision of the existing survey, but rather something entirely new, with particular attention to how biases creep into these responses,” said Wilson said. “It’s about moving from an evaluation of teaching and learning to feedback on the student experience.

This new survey will be launched in the Fall 2023 term. Students will complete the responses for the CETCs and the new pilot system, and then the Committee to Reinvent CETCs will analyze the effects of the new survey.

The committee has been working on CETC reform since April 2018, when the Faculty Senate issued a proposal to standardize the assessment tool across all departments. The proposal also called on the University to research best practices regarding the questionnaire and to consider biases implicit in instructor evaluations. In March 2019, the ASG also passed a CETC reform resolution that proposed adding questions about the distribution of grades for each class.

Current CETCs ask students to summarize their reaction to the course in addition to other open-ended responses that vary by department. However, the new survey will ask students to answer five questions. The system will use questions on a Likert scale, a numerical scale that is measured on five or seven points. Additionally, the survey will feature an open-response question asking students what elements of the course supported their learning. He won’t ask general questions about the course or the instructor, Wilson said.

Wilson added that the committee is holding focus groups for students and faculty to provide feedback on the new survey.

English professor Barbara Newman, a member of the Committee to Reinvent CETCs, said she had reservations about the new survey.

“It just seems to me like it’s way too short,” Newman said. “It gives much less useful information than current CETCs.”

Math professor Ezra Getzler said the reform doesn’t solve a problem he has with current CETCs, which is that they don’t give students enough time to reflect on what they’ve learned in a course. .

On Wednesday, the Faculty Senate also heard from Vice President of Student Affairs Susan Davis, who took office six weeks ago. Davis said one of NU’s top priorities is to comprehensively improve the health and mental well-being of students.

Creating a healthier environment will require both structural change on the part of the University, as well as behavioral change on the part of students, Davis said. Some structural adjustments to improve the mental well-being of students, she said, could include reforming some club application processes to be less competitive, especially for freshmen.

Davis also mentioned reforming the sophomore housing process. While some students of Greek life have the option of choosing the group of people who live with and around them, unaffiliated students have a harder time, she said.

She said she hopes students will feel more comfortable relaxing and participating in events that aren’t strictly academic.

“Some of our students don’t allow themselves to have just a bit of wellness,” Davis said. “It’s about being comfortable with unstructured time and giving yourself opportunities to engage in some way.”

Davis added that she has held focus groups with undergraduate and graduate students over the past few weeks to learn more about what they want to see improved at the University. Several groups discussed their experiences with social scenes, including Greek undergraduate life and graduate student lab culture.

Davis said she looks forward to building more connections within the University.

“(NU is) a place that deeply cares and wants to have a student community,” she said.

