Entertainment
Faculty Senate discusses CETCs and student mental health
As part of a process to eliminate bias in CETCs – Northwestern’s course and teacher evaluation program – The University will pilot a new survey system that will center student experiences in courses on instructor evaluation, McCormick Professor Jill Wilson announced at Wednesday’s Faculty Senate meeting.
“The working group has developed a new instrument that is not a revision of the existing survey, but rather something entirely new, with particular attention to how biases creep into these responses,” said Wilson said. “It’s about moving from an evaluation of teaching and learning to feedback on the student experience.
This new survey will be launched in the Fall 2023 term. Students will complete the responses for the CETCs and the new pilot system, and then the Committee to Reinvent CETCs will analyze the effects of the new survey.
The committee has been working on CETC reform since April 2018, when the Faculty Senate issued a proposal to standardize the assessment tool across all departments. The proposal also called on the University to research best practices regarding the questionnaire and to consider biases implicit in instructor evaluations. In March 2019, the ASG also passed a CETC reform resolution that proposed adding questions about the distribution of grades for each class.
Current CETCs ask students to summarize their reaction to the course in addition to other open-ended responses that vary by department. However, the new survey will ask students to answer five questions. The system will use questions on a Likert scale, a numerical scale that is measured on five or seven points. Additionally, the survey will feature an open-response question asking students what elements of the course supported their learning. He won’t ask general questions about the course or the instructor, Wilson said.
Wilson added that the committee is holding focus groups for students and faculty to provide feedback on the new survey.
English professor Barbara Newman, a member of the Committee to Reinvent CETCs, said she had reservations about the new survey.
“It just seems to me like it’s way too short,” Newman said. “It gives much less useful information than current CETCs.”
Math professor Ezra Getzler said the reform doesn’t solve a problem he has with current CETCs, which is that they don’t give students enough time to reflect on what they’ve learned in a course. .
On Wednesday, the Faculty Senate also heard from Vice President of Student Affairs Susan Davis, who took office six weeks ago. Davis said one of NU’s top priorities is to comprehensively improve the health and mental well-being of students.
Creating a healthier environment will require both structural change on the part of the University, as well as behavioral change on the part of students, Davis said. Some structural adjustments to improve the mental well-being of students, she said, could include reforming some club application processes to be less competitive, especially for freshmen.
Davis also mentioned reforming the sophomore housing process. While some students of Greek life have the option of choosing the group of people who live with and around them, unaffiliated students have a harder time, she said.
She said she hopes students will feel more comfortable relaxing and participating in events that aren’t strictly academic.
“Some of our students don’t allow themselves to have just a bit of wellness,” Davis said. “It’s about being comfortable with unstructured time and giving yourself opportunities to engage in some way.”
Davis added that she has held focus groups with undergraduate and graduate students over the past few weeks to learn more about what they want to see improved at the University. Several groups discussed their experiences with social scenes, including Greek undergraduate life and graduate student lab culture.
Davis said she looks forward to building more connections within the University.
“(NU is) a place that deeply cares and wants to have a student community,” she said.
E-mail: [email protected]
Twitter: @winiarskiT
Related stories:
— ASG Passes Course Assessment Reform Resolution to Include Additional Questions and Grade Distribution
— Faculty and students voice concerns about CETCs and propose reforms
— Faculty Senate passes resolution to support transfer students, discusses academic integrity issues with ChatGPT
|
Sources
2/ https://dailynorthwestern.com/2023/05/11/campus/faculty-senate-discusses-next-steps-to-reimagine-ctecs-improve-student-mental-health/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Faculty Senate discusses CETCs and student mental health
- Bride pokes fun at her awful revealing wedding dress choice on TikTok
- Amazon and Canon file joint lawsuit to protect customers and hold counterfeiters accountable
- This is Google’s first foldable phone, the Pixel Fold
- International Paper Publishes Sustainability Report 2022
- Trumps CNN town hall: Election lies and attacks on E. Jean Carroll
- Erdogan’s bid to stay in power as Turkey’s president gets tougher
- Celebrities who speak more than one language
- UTSAs Carreon Wins NCAA Regional Crown, Punches Ticket To National Championships | UTSA Today | UTSA
- 6 ways ChatGPT can enhance your supply chain
- E. Jean Carroll says Trump is ‘wrong’ about civil trial jury
- According to new guidelines, age 40 is the time to start mammography