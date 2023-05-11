Cillian Murphy: Fame “feasts on everything” | Entertainment
Cillian Murphy thinks fame is “like commuting” and finds it “festishes everything”.
The ‘Oppenheimer’ actor accepts that public recognition is part of his job, but thinks the ‘best people’ are those who act out of love for their work, rather than the trappings of success.
He told the new issue of British magazine Rolling Stone: Fame is like commuting. You have to commute to get to your destination.
“I think that’s what the best people are: they don’t do it for any reason other than a love of the job. They have a drive to do work, not to be famous or get attention. .
It can ruin experiences, because it fetishizes everything: you can walk down the street and someone take a photo like this is a f****** event. It sort of destroys nuance and human behavior, but it’s part and parcel of it.”
But the 46-year-old actor – who lives in Dublin, Ireland, with his wife Yvonne McGuinness and their two teenage sons – admitted he would be “intimidated and shaky” if he came face to face with an actor who he admired.
He said: Fame evaporates with regularity. I’m here all the time and nobody gives a fuck. Nobody cares. I am going to the shop. It dissipates.
“But if any of the ‘Succession’ guys walked in here, I’d be all intimidated and shaky. When you’re confronted with someone you’ve invested a lot in, or who you find incredible, it’s a strange encounter.”
And Cillian admitted he sometimes felt “a bit sad” that he didn’t have the “charisma and swagger” of his most famous character, “Peaky Blinders” Tommy Shelby, because he thinks he’s letting fans get carried away. feel “disappointed” when they meet him. .
He said: I think that’s the Tommy Shelby thing. People expect this mysterious, swagger, it’s just a character.
“I feel people are a bit disappointed. It’s good, it means I’m doing my job.
“The ‘Peaky’ fans are amazing. But sometimes I feel a little sad that I can’t provide such charisma and swagger. He couldn’t be farther from me.
