Watch: Why is Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha rejecting scathing reviews? The Dahaad actress tells it all

Bollywood actress Sonkashi Sinha, who made her acting debut with Salman Khan in 2010 blockbuster Dabangg, is set for the first web series of her career with eight-part crime drama Dahaad, which will be released on May 12 .

Premiering on Amazon Prime Video, and directed and co-produced by Reema Kagti with Ruchika Oberoi, Sinha stars as a cop, Anjali Bhaati, who is tasked with investigating a series of mysterious deaths of young women in her small – city.

At first, these deaths are considered suicides, but Sinha’s character is determined to prove that a sinister serial killer is behind these horrific murders. The series also showcases some fascinating talents including Vijay Varma, Gulshan Deviah, and Sohum Shah, all actors who have succeeded so far in the entertainment industry on merit alone.

Dahaad is the start of great things and new things Reema and Zoya [Akhtar, creator of this series] happened at such a good time in my life. I was really waiting for a role like this to get into it,” Sinha said in a Zoom interview with Gulf News.

The wait paid off. Dahaad was warmly received at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival.

In a separate interview, She fame actor Varma called it a defining moment in his life.

I saw two episodes at the Berlinale this year. It is a very prestigious moment because it is the first series to have been shown at the Berlin International Film Festival. We have seen a positive response in Germany and are confident that this series will reach audiences, Varma said. As the trailers indicate, Varma plays a benign-looking serial killer who is as slippery and elusive as they come.

Serial killers are often amazing at lying and deceiving, hiding and hiding in the dark. I observed the minds of psychopaths to better understand my role, Varma said. He devoured English-language police procedural series such as True Southern Gothic Detective and classics like The Silence of the Lambs to master his devious role.

Now, with Dahaad, we have our local serial killer right here, Sharma exclaimed in a deceptively threatening tone.

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma at the launch of the trailer for ‘Dahaad’, released on Amazon Prime Video on May 12

Image credit: ANI



Sinha and Varma admit they were navigating uncharted waters with this project. Filmed and set in Rajasthan, they had to learn the local dialect for this western adventure series. It’s also the first time the daughter of actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha and former actress Poonam Sinha has played an underdog cop.

To my surprise, I heard seetiyan and taaliyan [whistles and claps] in Berlin. Sinha had a moment of triumph when she appeared in the scenes. It was a response from the Bombay Galaxy-theatre in Berlin. Everyone at the festival connected to the story of Dahaad completely at the festival

– Vijay Varma on how ‘Dahaad’ was received at the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival

Sinha’s notes:

So, what was the brief given to him by his directors Kagti and Oberoi? Often, actresses tend to play cop roles in a hyper-masculine way. But Sinha appeases us by saying that she doesn’t fall into this familiar trap.

My brief was not to play the role in a masculine or feminine way. But I’ve seen many cops who are generally hardened because of their experiences on the job and the type of people, the environment they work in. And that tough nature can be mistaken for masculinity. Sometimes their jobs require them to be tough and hard to take seriously, Sinha said. In her case, donning the khaki police uniform made her feel instantly empowered and daring.

This uniform just brings such a sense of authority and power. It doesn’t come with anything else, she adds.

Sonakshi Sinha makes his web series debut with ‘Dahaad’, out on Amazon Prime Video on May 12

Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video



She also reminds us of a sobering statistic about India’s female police officers that she heard from retired senior Indian police officer Dr. Meeran Chadha Borwarka, who was a special guest at the launch of the tape. -Dahaad’s announcement.

This extraordinary policeman, whose accomplishments are many, said that only about 11% of the force is made up of women, which is still a very small number. So these women are not masculine at all, they are just hardened by their work, Sinha said. Interestingly, this series doesn’t suffer from the same female minority issue. Created by some of Bollywood’s top talents, Zoya Akhtar (Gully Boy, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Luck By Chance) and the talented Kagti (Talaash: Answer Lies Within and Gold), this series is backed by a series of female pioneers in Bollywood. Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi are the two directors behind the eight-episode series.

As directors, Kagti and Ruchika bring a different sensibility to their approach to subjects. This is the second time that I have worked with a director, the first being Khandaani Shafakhana, whom I really appreciated. A female director’s perspective is very different, Sinha said. According to this actress, their singular goal is to come up with something beautiful and creative.

The cast and crew of ‘Dahaad’ at the Berlin International Film Festival. Vijay Varma, Sonakshi Sinha, Zoya Akhtar, Ruchika Oberoi and Reema Kagti

Image Credit: Supplied



So was she nervous about her web series debut?

I felt the same excitement I felt when my first movie came out. I’m doing something new and it’s just about to come out. Right now, I’m just happy to debut a series led by manufacturers like Tiger Baby and Excel, Sinha said. She signed on to the series in 2019 just before the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world.

We started filming in 2020, I was instantly overwhelmed by my role and I really wanted to play this character! It took three years of preparation, Sinha said. While this reporter jokingly points out that actors like Shahid Kapoor have faced the same situation, Sinha cheekily replies: I was the first actor to sign a web series But seriously, art is supposed to evoke certain emotions.

Interestingly, Sinha, who teamed up with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his epic period web series Heeramandi, about royal courtesans, doesn’t care much for criticism.

I actually stopped reading the reviews a while ago. Initially, my films were big in terms of blockbusters, but the reviews were always bad. So I just stopped reading that. I just want people to like my work. I want to move forward with this belief My blockbusters got the worst reviews, so I was very confused. Am I supposed to enjoy the blockbuster part of my movies or feel bad about the reviews? So now I don’t read them anymore, Sinha said.

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha’s ‘Dabangg’ series may have rattled the box office records, but critics weren’t impressed

Image Credit: Supplied



Her reliable co-star Varma has to come to terms with a difficult situation.

Recently there was a roast of me and someone described me as a supporting actor. But I want to believe I’m an actor who gets that extra star in any review. I am that star, Varma laughs.

Actor Vijay Varma, known for his interesting work in series like “She”



