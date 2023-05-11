Actor Dolph Lundgren reveals 8-year cancer battle

Raising awareness about kidney disease during National Kidney Month



Actor Dolph Lundgren has revealed his secret eight-year battle with cancer. Lundgren, 65, revealed the diagnosis on an episode of the podcast and digital show “In depth with Graham Bensinger,” saying in 2015 doctors discovered a cancerous tumor in his kidneys.

For five years, doctors in Los Angeles monitored the tumors with scans, but in 2020 more tumors appeared. He underwent surgery to remove six of them, but then doctors found another, bigger one.

“At that point, I started to understand that it was something serious,” he said. “They did a scan to prepare for the operation. And the surgeon called me and said, ‘No, it’s grown now. It’s too big. We can’t remove it. It ‘is like the size of a small lemon.'”

Lundgren, known for his role as boxer Ivan Drago in the “Rocky” films, continued to work despite the diagnosis. He filmed the fourth installment of the “Expendable” franchise and other films in 2021.

His doctors, however, advised him to take a break and spend time with his family, he said.

“So I kind of asked him, ‘How much time do you think I have left? I think he said two or three years, but I could tell in his voice that he probably thought it was less,” Lundgren said.

“I started to feel bad for my children, my fiancé and the people around [me]”, he said. “Because I’m still a pretty young and active guy.

Lundgren decided to get a second opinion from oncologist Dr. Alexandra Drakaki, who also joined in the interview and explained the treatment Lundgren received. She said that after another biopsy of the tumor they found a common mutation in lung cancer and they secured an off-label use of a lung cancer treatment for Lundgren.

Lundgren’s daughters Greta and Ida also joined the emotional interview. “[Dr. Drakaki] was like, ‘This is really good news. There are so many treatments that target this mutation, we’ll start with this one, which seems to be the most effective,” Greta said. “I remember we were driving home and we couldn’t talk. It was like a movie.”

“If I had done the other treatment, I had about three or four months left. I couldn’t believe it would be such a drastic difference, that in three months things went down 20, 30 percent,” said said Lundgren, adding that the tumors had shrunk by about 90%.

Lundgren said sharing this good news with family and friends was moving.

“I used to say his cancer is melting away,” Drakaki said. “Some parts of his body are responding very well. There are lesions that we can’t see anymore. So it’s above expectations.” She said she hopes he now has years to live and will continue to undergo treatment and continue to have biopsies.

The action star said his use of steroids for almost a decade could have contributed to the cancer.

Lundgren, who is undergoing treatment to remove remaining scar tissue from tumors, said he is sharing his story publicly now to help others. He said he hoped his drugs would continue to suppress the cancer.

“If you can save the life of someone who was in my situation, then it’s worth it for sure,” he said.

