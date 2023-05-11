Entertainment
Ninth-inning Northwesterns rally fails Milwaukee, cuts chances of home stretch success Northwestern loses to Milwaukee 3-2
Northwestern’s last weekend series against Indiana brought positives and negatives: getting swept, finding potential to start pitching, competitiveness and offensive production. However, none was present Tuesday against Milwaukee.
NU’s (8-35, 3-15 Big Ten) performance against the Panthers (22-24, 10-13 Horizon) made their outings against the Hoosiers look like optical illusions, losing 3-2 after a miss rally at the end of the match.
With two conference series remaining and a non-conference game at Wrigley Field next Tuesday, here are three catches to think about as the Cats approach the home stretch.
1. Start pitching by starting to turn it over, leaving the bullpen in the dust
Outside of junior right-hander Luke Benneche’s nine-point performance on Sunday, the backbone of NU’s pitching staff has been the starters – dating back to UIC on May 2.
After being given the weekend off, right-handed junior pitcher Matt McClure cut the Panthers’ roster on Tuesday. In two innings of work, McClure sat all six batters, including one strikeout.
The back-to-back combination of grad student right-hander Ethan Sund and left-hander Ryan Keenan eliminated the next two innings, highlighted by six strikeouts between the two. The next two, however, came when the train went off the rails, as rookie Drew Dickson and senior Jack Sauser – both right-handed – gave up two runs, and left-handed junior Nolan Morr gave up one more in the eighth .
Besides McClure, starting grad student right-hander Michael Farinelli commanded the mound on Friday and left-handed rookie Sam Garewal on Saturday — allowing just four earned runs through 14 innings. Sure, the starting rotation still showed signs of getting hot and cold at times, but the bullpen walked more on the latter side than the former.
2. Locked in the composition still struggling
As the season continues, Coach Jim Foster’s daily roster, unlike previous weeks, has solidified – an advantage the team used against Milwaukee.
Still, with most hitters ranging from over 80 at bat to 140, NU’s dismal season at home plate dispels optimism. Freshmen outfielders Marty Kaplan and Owen McElfatrick are the only regular freshmen to see the field on the stretch.
That miss was significant against Milwaukee, as the Cats had just five hits, two by second infielder/catcher Alex Calarco. Most of the roster won’t change for the rest of the season with seven games to go, but NU’s lackluster production is unnerving – especially given the team’s significantly better performance against Milwaukee two weeks ago.
3. May 2 can be an important day to remember
NU’s dominating victory over UIC 17-7 on May 2 was a masterful one. Every starter has crossed the plate at least once, and all but one have passed. Although seven runs were scored, Farinelli’s lone inning set the stage for the clinic he presented on Friday.
However, facing a rematch against Notre Dame – a team that shut out NU 12-0 in early April – the 10-point win could be the Wildcats’ last win by the end of the season.
The Cats’ close contest against the third-best conference team the Hoosiers last weekend turned a new leaf in Evanston, proving that NU were not an easy team to beat – at least at home. However, the Panthers’ Horizon League hasn’t always sent teams to the NCAA Tournament like the Big Ten or the ACC — so NU’s strong performance doesn’t necessarily mean it will excel going forward.
Although the Cats’ last two conference opponents on the schedule in Iowa and Michigan aren’t at the top of the totem pole like Indiana, after a tough loss to Milwaukee, the pendulum isn’t swinging in NU’s favor.
