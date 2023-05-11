Bollywood: Deepika Padukone Opens Up About Her Marriage To Ranveer Singh, Reveals One Thing Missing In Today’s Relationships – News





Divorce rumors swirled earlier this year as a video of the actress ignoring her husband went viral Reuters file Published: Thu 11 May 2023, 06:45 PM Last update: Thu 11 May 2023, 06:48 PM It turns out that even with the brightest stars in showbiz, there is no “ultimate happiness”: marriage is not a fairy tale. Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone gets real as she shares details about her relationship with famous husband Ranveer Singh in an interview with Time magazine. “DeepVeer,” as fans call the power couple, have been married for almost five years now. (Remember when they tied the knot in romantic ceremonies in 2018?) It might not be very long for some, but it’s definitely long enough for Deepika to sound like a “love guru.” as she talks about the secrets of a successful marriage. Clearly, there’s a lot more to the husband-wife life than rainbows and butterflies, as the actress opened up about the vulnerabilities and the missing piece in many marriages today. Earlier this year, divorce rumors swirled as a video of Deepika ignoring Ranveer went viral. The issue was quickly resolved as other clips from the same event surfaced. Along with Ranveer, Deepika is at her “most vulnerable self,” she told the international magazine. Every relationship is unique, so forget all the love stories between friends in the movies, she said. “The sooner you accept that the journey two people are going on will be very different from someone else’s journey, the better.” Sharing a lesson she learned as a wife, Deepika identified one thing that most marriages lack today: patience. Patience is probably one of the main things I feel as a couple today. I look like a love guru. It’s something we can all learn from, not just Ranveer and I from our parents, but all of us from the previous generation. Lots of other things, but patience being the main thing, she told Time. When it comes to getting married in the Bollywood spotlight, Deepika noted that times have now changed. Getting married no longer means giving up on your career, especially in her case, she said. I never had that experience because (Ranveer) always put me, my dreams and my ambitions first. READ ALSO :

