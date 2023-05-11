Hollywood’s Covid protocols cost hundreds of millions of dollars; They end today – Deadline

Hollywood’s Covid protocols, which have added hundreds of millions of dollars to the cost of making movies and TV shows during the pandemic, officially end today, along with the date the government federal government identified as the expiration of the coronavirus public health emergency.

The final dollar cost of the protocols may never be known, but the California Film Commission’s latest annual reports offer a glimpse of the magnitude. In California alone, the 92 feature films and seven TV series that received state tax incentives over the past two fiscal years are estimated to have racked up $223.5 million in Covid-related costs, which at their tower were covered by the state tax credit. program.

The California Film Commission’s 2021 annual report called the raw numbers “surprising.”

And that’s only in California, and only for projects that have received state tax credits, which also cover Covid-related costs. However, the vast majority of movies and TV shows shot in the state do not receive the tax credits, and they are also bound by Covid protocols.

SAG-AFTRA and the ad industry’s Joint Policy Committee, meanwhile, will also be ending their Covid safety protocols for commercial productions effective today. There are no figures currently available on the overall cost of these protocols, but it is substantial and they are not eligible for California tax credits.

First adopted in September 2020 as part of a back-to-work agreement between Hollywood unions and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the protocols have protected the lives and livelihoods of thousands of industry workers while allowing production to resume safely after a three-month shutdown. in the early days of the pandemic, which officially began in March 2020.

Since then, Covid has killed more than a million Americans and, according to the Center for Disease Control, was the fourth leading cause of death in the United States last year.

Hollywood unions showed remarkable solidarity in negotiating protocols with management. Signatory unions to start and end the protocols included DGA, SAG-AFTRA, IATSE, International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Hollywood Teamsters Local 399, IBEW Local 40, Laborers Local 724 , Local 755 Plasterers and Cement Masons and Local 78 Plumbers. The WGA was the only guild not directly involved.

Unions have long argued that safety is primarily the responsibility of employers, who, along with taxpayers, have footed the bill for the protocols.

The latest data from the California Film Commission, seen here exclusively, shows that for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, producers of 42 feature films that received tax credits had to spend $91.5 million on related costs. to Covid, while the producers of seven TV shows prompted the series to spend an additional $42 million. The previous year, producers of 50 incentivized projects were expected to have spent $90 million in Covid-related costs, for a total of nearly a quarter of a billion dollars over two years.

The Film Commission estimated that in 2021, feature films with budgets over $20 million that had qualified for the state tax incentive program would spend between 5% and 6.5% of their total budgets on Covid-related costs, while low-budget movies and TV series would spend around 4.25% of their total budgets on Covid-related costs.

Last year, the percentage was slightly higher for mid-budget films (5.8% of total budget) and slightly lower for low-budget independent films (3.8% of total budget). “In terms of raw numbers,” the Commission says, “films with budgets over $60 million plan to allocate an average of $5.6 million to Covid compliance. Movies with budgets between $15 million and $60 million averaged $1.5 million. Low-budget independent films were budgeting around $220,000. The estimated expenditures for the seven television series reflect feature films, with an average of 5.35% of the total budget.

A company source said that on some productions, Covid-related costs accounted for as much as 20% or even 30% of the budget, especially if it involved travel and, at the start, quarantine.

Film and television projects filming in New York, Georgia, New Mexico, Arizona and elsewhere in the country were also subject to industry return-to-work protocols, and their Covid-related costs could also rise. over a hundred million dollars. .

So where did all that money go?

The California Film Commission, which allowed all Covid-related expenses in the state to qualify for tax credits, says “project budgets submitted for review under the tax credit program indicate that about 40% of Covid spending goes to labor costs and 60% goes to materials.

“Covid departments typically have two or three people on low budget projects and up to 15 people on large teams with multiple units. Job positions include Covid Supervisor, Covid Coordinator, Covid Protocol Compliance Officers, Sanitation Production Assistants, Covid Testers, Covid Medical Staff and additional drivers and location assistants to help maintain social distancing.

“Equipment includes testing, sanitization stations, face shields, PPE masks, outside testing contractors and medical personnel, additional vehicles and allowances paid to crew to quarantine or work from a distance.”

The protocol’s vaccination mandates, which were added to the protocols in July 2021, were by far the most controversial rules, giving producers “the ability to implement mandatory vaccination policies for the cast and crew of the zone A on a production by production”. base.” Area A, where unmasked actors work, was the most restrictive of the secure working areas on the sets.

Opponents of the mandates, including SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, have argued that they discriminate against those who refuse to be vaccinated.

The warrants were “subject to reasonable accommodation required by law for persons who cannot be vaccinated because of disability or sincere religious belief, practice or observance”. But opponents of the vaccination mandate have argued that these exceptions are too rarely respected.

These mandates also end except on projects in production to date which had already established a mandatory vaccination policy in zone A. In these cases, the mandate can continue for the entire duration of production.

And from May 12 until July 31, performers working in scenes that require close or intimate contact or extreme exertion can still request a self-administered Covid antigen test for themselves and others. artists with whom they will work in these scenes.

Covid testing also ends today, although SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP have reached an agreement on continuing testing until July 31, during which time performers and background actors working in scenes involving contact close or intimate or extreme effort will be entitled to request the Covid Antigen self-test administered from themselves and other performers and background actors with whom they will work in close or intimate contact.