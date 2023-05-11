Entertainment
Longmont celebrates AAPI culture as Summer on the Streets returns – Boulder Daily Camera
In most cities in America, if you were to walk downtown on a hot summer weekend and saw the term SOS written on various blackboards and flyers all over town, you would probably be very worried.
However, if you are a visitor to Longmont this weekend, have no fear that the locals and craftsmen will instead send out a secret distress signal, they are celebrating the first weekend of Summer on the Streets, aka S.O.S.
Summer on the Streets is a series of mini-festivals, set to take place the second weekend of each month from May through August, hosted by Firehouse Art Center.
The idea for the festival began during the pandemic, proposed as a way to ease the economic pressure felt by both local artists and downtown businesses after months of restrictions and closures, hence the SOS acronym.
We wanted to revitalize the community, support the local economy and connect creatives (artists, musicians, artisans and performers) to their audiences, said Elaine Waterman, Executive Director of the Firehouse Art Center.
On May 13, the first SOS of the season will bring together an array of local artists, food vendors and musicians on 4th and Main Street. The festival will feature live music, dance performances, food trucks and activities for adults, children and pedestrians.
May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, so the inaugural Summer on the Streets festival will honor all artists, food vendors, and AAPI artists participating in the festival.
Cultural fare will be available at local Asian American restaurant Rising Tiger known for its delicious brunch at the Longmont Farmers Market and Indian food brought to you by local Nepalese cultural events group Nepali Jatra, which will also feature performances by Nepali dancers Samriddhi Singh , Rehanna Karki, Erika Shrestha and Shreya Sharma.
Attendees can join in the fun craft with Waterman, who is Filipino, for a tote bag printing activity using the sun and stars from the Philippine flag.
In addition to the AAPI celebration, the festival will also feature the Firehouse Songwriters, a group of musicians (Helen Peterson, Antonio Lopez and Tim Merkel) who will perform live at the Firehouse Art Center. There will also be ceramists, painters, knitters, soap makers and a variety of different art demonstrations.
For ceramist Julie Threatte, Saturday will be her artisanal debut at Summer on the Streets.
Threatte, a former professional violist, started ceramics a few months ago in December and joined the Firehouse Art Center as a member artist.
I love the fire station so much,” Threatte said. “I’ve lived in Longmont for seven years, and it wasn’t until I became a ceramist that I even discovered the Fire Station. They do so much for Longmont.
The Firehouse Art Center serves as a gallery, studio and classroom space for professional artists and budding designers. Along with Summer on the Streets, Firehouse is responsible for several Longmont festivals and art installations throughout the city, including Artwalk Longmont.
As a novice in the world of art, Threatte has certainly evolved into the world of ceramics. For one thing, she’s now the master of the oven at Firehouse, and her mastery of the craft has earned her a booth at Summer on the Streets nearly every month this summer (except July).
I went too far with ceramics,” Threatte said with a laugh. “My booth has just expanded to two tables because all my stuff doesn’t fit on one.
The Threattes stand will showcase a range of mugs, bowls, teapots, as well as ceramic earrings and other jewelry.
Ceramics is much more fun than music, because if you play out of tune or the wrong note in classical music, it’s objectively out of tune,” Threatte said. “But with visual arts, it’s all good, and you can just delve into some aesthetically unpleasant things and they’re still delicious.”
In addition to learning about art vendors, attendees at this year’s festivals can take part in hands-on activities, including the increasingly popular sport of ax throwing on a moving truck, various art demonstrations, and opportunities to artistic creation.
Waterman said she was thrilled to see the community come out and flourish for this summer festival season.
I really like it when people stick around all the time soaking up the atmosphere, hanging out with friends and family, dancing to the music, enjoying the food and feeling like part of the community,” Waterman said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailycamera.com/2023/05/11/longmont-celebrates-aapi-culture-as-summer-on-the-streets-returns/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Narendra Modi to Open International Museum Expo 2023 in New Delhi on May 18 – New Delhi Times
- Indonesian president says no real progress on Myanmar peace plan
- Longmont celebrates AAPI culture as Summer on the Streets returns – Boulder Daily Camera
- Baseball meets Seton Hall in Final Road Series
- M&S brings new funding to an eco-responsible fashion brand
- “The Legend of Zelda: Kingdom of Tears” is not a revolution, it’s an evolution
- Surgeons Address Adolescent Obesity with Bariatric Surgery
- Pakistan’s highest court declares arrest of ex-PM Imran Khan ‘invalid’
- UK house prices fall despite stable outlook for markets
- Hollywood’s Covid protocols cost hundreds of millions of dollars; They end today – Deadline
- National Technology Day: AI, XR Will Enable EdTech Innovation, Says Brightchamps’ Ravi Bhushan
- UK to send long-range missiles to Ukraine to counter Russian attack – BBC News