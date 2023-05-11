‘Ted Lasso’ Actor Nick Mohammed To Make His US Live Debut – Deadline





Nick Mohammed, two-time Emmy nominee for his co-starring role on Apple TV Ted Lasso, will make its live US debut for one night only at New York City Hall on Friday, June 2. The show will feature his “Mr. Swallow” character alter ego to American audiences for the first time. Although best known to American viewers for Lasso, Mohammed’s Mr. Swallow shows have played to sold-out venues across the UK, including several dates in London’s West End. According to the town hall announcement, “audiences can expect noise, math, magic and all Les Mis!” “Honestly, I can’t wait to release Mr. Swallow onto the American public,” Mohammed said in a statement. “Honestly, the character is a bit of a nightmare, so this unique show could take one of three ways – two of which are not even worth thinking about! But seriously, it will be an absolute honor to star in the wonderful hotel of New York City – I couldn’t be more excited and terrified. The event will be produced by Kevin McCollum, Lucas McMahon and Berk’s Nest, in association with TodayTix Presents. In addition to Ted Lasso, Mohammed is the writer and star of the Peacock/Sky series Intelligence with David Schwimmer, and was recently featured in Stath rents apartments (HBOMax/Channel 4), Interior No. 9 (BBC), and This time with Alan Partridge (BBC). He can then be seen in the next feature film Maggie Moore with Tina Fey and Jon Hamm.

