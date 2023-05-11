Hank Stuever promoted to associate feature editor





Comment this story Comment Announcement from Features Editor Ben Williams: I’m happy to announce that Hank Stuever will become Associate Feature Editor, effective immediately. Hank will focus on the Style section and the politics, media, fashion, entertainment and breaking news desks within features, leading the daily report and working on Style’s online relaunch. Hank is known as the Style Flame Keeper for good reason. He was a Style intern in the summer of 1989, while studying journalism at Loyola University in New Orleans, before joining the Washington Post in 1999 as a Style reporter. In the meantime, he has been at the Austin American-Statesman and the Albuquerque Tribune, where his work was twice nominated for the Pulitzer Prize in Feature Writing, in 1993 and 1996. Hank spent a year at the Style Assignment Desk in 2005-2006, and 11 years as a television critic, from 2009-2020, where he reviewed over 1,000 shows. As a writer, he’s done it all, and done it brilliantly, from reported stories and essays to hundreds of TV reviews, a weekly ethics column, and the annual Style in-and-out list. He also penned a celebratory look at the Style section itself, as she turned 50 in 2019. In January 2021, he became editor of Styles, working with writers and editors to refine stories, grow corporate work and attract new readers. He particularly enjoys working on the mix of culture and politics that has defined the style. He also oversaw the daily printing section. When the features department changed hands in 2022, Hank stepped in and took on additional duties to ensure continued coverage and help the department through a tough time, serving as a rock for the team. Hank has published two books: Off Ramp, a collection of stories and essays, and Tinsel, a deep dive into the emotional and economic impact of Christmas. Hank lives in Washington with his partner, Michael Wichita, director of photography at AARP. He would love to tell you about all the amazing things he does in his spare time, but it wouldn’t be true. Please join me in congratulating Hank.

