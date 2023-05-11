Actor Elliot Page Celebrates “Trans Joy” in New Post





Elliot Page shared this image. (courtesy: elliotpage) New Delhi: The Umbrella Academy Star Elliot Page, who came out as transgender in 2020, shared a post celebrating “trans joy”. He posted a shirtless photo of himself on social media and wrote about how gender-affirming skincare has changed his life. He wrote in his caption, “Dysphoria was especially prevalent in the summer. No diapers, just a t-shirt — or diapers and so sweaty — constantly looking down, readjusting my oversized T.” The actor added, “It feels so good to bathe in the sun now, I never thought I could experience this, the joy I feel in my body. I’m so grateful for what the care of affirmation empowered me and I look forward to sharing more of my journey soon.” Elliot added the hashtag #transjoy to the post. See Elliot Page’s post here: Elliot Page, formerly known as Ellen Page, opened up about his gender identity in a detailed post in 2020. An excerpt from the open letter read, “I love the fact that I’m trans. And I love the fact that I’m queer.” The Umbrella Academy The star thanked her followers and added, “I feel immense gratitude for the amazing people who have supported me through this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it is to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.” Elliot Page, who made the cover of Time magazine in 2021, said he “always felt like a boy”. He added that when he was 9, he often asked his mother if he “could be a boy”. Elliot Page started using the pronouns he/him and they/them after his release in 2020. Elliot Page, best known for starring in Netflix The Umbrella Academy and the 2007 movie Junofor which he was nominated for an Oscar, credits the trans community for inspiring him, received overwhelming support from Hollywood A-listers and members of the LGBTQ community after coming out as trans in 2020. His filmography also includes The Final Showdown, Tallulahamong others.

