Front Row at Chanel Resort 2024 in Hollywood – WWD





Although the Writers Guild of America is on strike for the second weekend in Hollywood, there were more poses than strikes at the entrance to Paramount Studios for the Chanel show on Tuesday night. “We are Beverly Barbies,” said sisters Snehal and Jyoti Babani, 29 and 30, in unison, matching Chanel from head to toe. Standing out among the VIP customers, they had come from Mumbai. “It’s a tribute. We carry pieces from 2013 to 2023,” Jyoti said. They each held a Chanel basket – filled with mini Chanel bags – from the late Karl Lagerfeld’s supermarket show and accessorized their looks with Chanel headphones around their necks. “We always dress the same way,” Snehal added. “We have a similar style aesthetic. We are twin flames for sure. Inside the studio, left and right, guests posed in front of a 360-degree illuminated branded neon installation. The French house made it known from the start: it was Chanel’s Hollywood for the night. A few steps further, the space opened up to a giant outdoor party lined up with LA food trucks, much to the delight of many. Drinks flowed to the sound of music and guests mingled before the show, munching on burgers and pizza. Add a safe Anna Webber/Variety “I see all my favorite people,” Lisa Rinna said as she hugged Too Faced Cosmetics founders Jerrod Blandino and Jeremy Johnson. “Do you know Brad? she asked, introducing Brad Goreski. Her daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin paraded on the catwalk, she announced. “Amazing,” they echoed. “I’m so excited,” she said, wearing a vintage Chanel padlock necklace. “I’m so happy for her.” Elle Fanning, Riley Keough, Rashida Jones, Tracee Ellis Ross, Chloë Sevigny and Rose Byrne were among the front-row faces, as were music stars Kim Gordon, Halsey, Kim Petras and Snoop Dogg, who performed his hits from the West Coast. “From the first moment I heard his unmistakable voice and vibe, I loved him from the jump,” record producer Nile Rodgers said before introducing the rapper. With his family in tow, Snoop – in a babushka scarf – was ready to please the crowd. “Make some noise for the icon,” shouted Anderson .Paak, who then joined him on stage. Devoted fans were huddled together, but the audience was scattered, enjoying the festivities. The Chanel brand ambassadors were of course there. Margot Robbie – soon to be seen in Greta Gerwig’s long-awaited Barbie movie this summer – channeled ’70s Barbie in bell bottom jeans, a bikini top and dazzling gold cardigan, a look that echoed on the catwalk. She was joined by Marion Cotillard and Kristen Stewart, both in tweed, as well as G-Dragon. “The show was a lot of fun, especially the dancing shoes,” the South Korean star said of the sparkly shoes. “It’s groovy.” By then, the sprawling track deck – in Paramount’s Blue Sky Tank lot – had been transformed into a roller skating rink. The Chanel logo was stamped in the center. His thoughts on going LA? “It’s the perfect place for that,” he added. “Super chill and retro, cinema, Hollywood. Everything is connected.”

