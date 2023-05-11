Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton co-host ACM’s big night | Culture & Leisure

More than any other streaming service, Prime Video continues to deliver programming once considered the domain of cable and broadcast. The platform, which comes bundled with Amazon Prime, reaches over 200 million homes worldwide and is the second-largest streamer after Netflix. He spent a fortune adapting the HBO-ish The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and spent even more on the rights to the Thursday Night Football NFL franchise.
Tonight it airs the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, seen on CBS since 1998. The showcase is co-hosted by Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton. Parton will close the proceedings with a performance of a new single from his latest album of rock n roll songs. It could be a response to those (like this columnist) who found his inclusion in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame a curious choice, or a sign that the Cleveland institution had lost focus.
Other participants and performers include Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Jo Dee Messina, Ashley McBryde, Jelly Roll, Cole Swindell, Keith Urban, Morgan Wallen, The War and Treaty, Lainey Wilson and Bailey Zimmerman .
For viewers for whom last weekend’s crowning glory wasn’t enough, there’s Royalteen: Princess Margrethe, streaming on Netflix. The second Norwegian film to adapt Randi Fuglehaug and Anne Gunn Halvorsen’s young adult novel franchise, Margrethe picks up the action in the disastrous prom sequel.
Okay, that was weird. The least anticipated story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (Desperate Housewives) and When Calls the Heart star Lori Loughlin (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/deception plot to obtain their respective daughters. in elite universities.
This is obviously an ongoing case, and all parties must have their say, or one day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It implies an overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything less was unthinkable.
Television plays a significant role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every character hails from the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.
There was a time, not so long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about barely credentialed young lawyers from anonymous institutions who took on impossible cases against big corporations and ultimately won. And I got the girl, to boot.
Thus, the neurotic obsession of our present age with elitism and inequality is hardly entrenched.
If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are still essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedy. Looking at Gilligans Island, we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and took pity on the millionaire and his wife.
CNN debuts the four-hour documentary Tricky Dick (8 p.m., Sunday), chronicling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned decades from the dawn of the Cold War through the Clinton years.
An anxious new mother joins a solidarity and support group, only to find he has darker plans on his agenda in 2019’s clash Mommy Group Murder (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).
A former kidnapper returns to form on Ransom (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Program on 60 Minutes (6 p.m., CBS): the employees of the embassies in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of neglected small towns in America; a visit to Monaco.
The duels begin on World of Dance (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
Auditions continue on American Idol (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
Lex Luthor is free on Supergirl (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).
Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on American Gods (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
After discovering her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old girl becomes a little bully in 2019’s clash Mommys Little Princess (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
A Secret Room Holds Dangers on Charmed (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).
Hidden secrets revealed on The Walking Dead (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).
A new trial continues on The Case Against Adnan Syed (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).
Ax is determined to destroy Taylor in the fourth-season premiere of Billions (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on Now Apocalypse (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
Unsung (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.
Peaceful openings on Madam Secretary (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
The tension mounts on Good Girls (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
Mos’ past comes to light on Black Monday (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of Leprechaun movies, from Leprechaun 5: In the Hood (Saturday 4 p.m., TV-14) to Leprechaun 2 (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, dumping Technicolor blarney from director John Fords 1952 romance The Quiet Man (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).
Dateline (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) … NBA Countdown (7 p.m., ABC) … Kids Are Fine on MasterChef (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) … 48 Hours (9 p.m., CBS) … A vintage portion of Saturday Night Live (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
A visit from an old friend inspires Miles in God Friended Me (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG)… Homer can’t leave Barth’s virtual kingdom in The Simpsons (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14). .. Empathy for All Things on Bobs Burgers (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
A walk down the aisle on NCIS: Los Angeles (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14)… On two episodes of Family Guy (Fox, TV-14), Megs Winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m. , r)…Aches on Shark Tank (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
Also streaming on Netflix: Ultraman, an animated superhero tale from Japan.
Proving that nordic noir doesn’t need to engage in dark skies and endless rain, The Congregation kicks off in the bucolic Swedish countryside. The series is broadcast on Viaplay, the platform dedicated to Scandinavian television.
The congregation begins, darkly enough, with a nervous-looking blonde young woman who confesses to her therapist that she was driven to murder by text messages she received from God himself. Or maybe Jesus.
We quickly return to sunnier skies and happier times, when she and a group of other cheerful teenagers fall under the spell of a charismatic youth pastor and a rural congregation located in a renovated farmhouse, steeped in prophecies and waiting for the signs of the end times.
Peacock is airing Intelligence: A Special Agent Special, a standalone episode of the parody British spy series starring David Schwimmer. It was created by his co-star Nick Mohammed, who viewers might recognize as Nate Shelley from Ted Lasso. Special includes a guest appearance from Jennifer Sanders (Absolutely Fabulous).
Peacock is also airing the 2023 psychological drama/thriller Inside, starring Willem Dafoe as a genius thief who becomes trapped in the posh penthouse he is targeting.
TONIGHT OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
States and their capitals set the agenda for the season finale of Next Level Chef (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
Much revolves around the mayoral race on Station 19 (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
Big news for Richard and Teddy in Grays Anatomy (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
Big changes could be in store for ghouls and guests alike, as a stranger claims to be the true heir to the mansion in the season finale of Ghosts (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
A series of crimes looks familiar on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
Flying saucers, monsters and cardboard tombstones set the tone for Plan 9 From Outer Space (5:30 p.m., TCM, TV-PG), directed with special passion by Ed Wood Jr.
Rogues Target Meemaw on Young Sheldon (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) … Body of Murdered Art Dealer Disappears on Law & Order (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) … Rigged Contest May Result in Serious Jail on So Help Me Todd (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) … Murder at the Peanut Factory on CSI: Las Vegas (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) … DNA from a former rape kit can prove crucial on Law & Order: Organized Crime (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14)… 20/20 (9 p.m., ABC, r).
Due to the Writers Guild strike, all late night shows have ceased production and will air on reruns for the foreseeable future.
Elizabeth Olsen and Jena Friedman are booked on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (10:35 p.m., CBS). Jimmy Fallon hosts Edward Norton, Ego Nwodim and Parker McCollum on The Tonight Show (10:34 p.m., NBC). Lukas & Micah Nelson appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (10:35 p.m., ABC) … Bill Burr, Keith Morrison and Abby McEnany visit Late Night With Seth Meyers (11:37 p.m., NBC) … Max Greenfield and Alec Benjamin appear on The Late Late Show With James Corden (11:37 p.m., CBS).