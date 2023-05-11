Actor Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of grievous bodily harm | UK News

Actor Stephen Tompkinson has been found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm to a drunken man he confronted outside his home.

Tompkinson, a familiar face on TV programs from Drop the Dead Donkey to DCI Banks, had been accused of going after Karl Poole who, along with a friend, was drinking at the end of the actors’ aisle in the wee hours of the morning.

The prosecution said Tompkinson snapped and punched Poole, who fell to the ground and suffered a fractured skull when his head hit the pavement.

Tompkinson told jurors he only pushed Poole away in self-defense and that contact was not enough to bring down a sober man.

On Thursday, a Newcastle court jury found Tompkinson not guilty. The actor nodded but showed no visible emotion. Asked about his reaction as he left the court, Tompkinson told reporters: I just want to go home.

The lawsuit was told that Poole was only wearing his underpants. He and his friend Andrew Hall had been drinking since midnight and had been on the beach before passing Tompkinson’s home in Whitley Bay, North Tyneside, on their way home.

Tompkinson, 57, who was living with his partner and seven-year-old son at the time, said he heard strange noises around 5.30am. He called 999 after seeing the pair trying to get up and down several times while drinking a bottle of Jagermeister, jurors heard.

While waiting to be connected, Tompkinson came out in his pajamas and dressing gown and told the intoxicated men he had called the police.

A neighbor, Caroline Davidson, who was watching from her bedroom window, told the court she saw Tompkinson slap and punch Poole, causing him to trip and fall backwards, banging his head on the floor.

Tompkinson said he couldn’t have hit Poole because he was holding his phone. He told the court that the two men strongly objected to my complaining about their presence and began to walk towards him.

He said he reached out to stop Poole from going any further. I didn’t want to hurt her, I wanted to keep her from changing her mind about coming to me and further onto my property, Tompkinson said.

Prosecutor Michael Bunch said Tompkinson argued that his profession made him less likely to assault anyone because that would be professional suicide.

But when we break down, do we worry about the consequences then? the prosecutor asked the jurors.

Karl Poole in court. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA

Nicholas Lumley KC, defending Tompkinson, said he was an actor sought after by producers because of his calmness and asked, why would he risk throwing away that hard-earned reputation?

Tompkinson, born in Stockton-on-Tees, has been a fixture on British screens since his breakthrough role as outrageously immoral TV reporter Damien Day in Drop the Dead Donkey. His television roles include Ballykissangel and Wild at Heart, as well as numerous stage roles, and as a children’s entertainer playing the trombone in the film Brassed Off.

Tompkinson told the court he had lost his acting job since being indicted and that any association with him in the industry was on hold while the legal process hung over him.