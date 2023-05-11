The behind-the-scenes fallout from the Hollywood writers’ strike

Comment this story Comment

LOS ANGELES The mortuary accessory rental company also offers real autopsies, so that the strike of Hollywood screenwriters does not disconcert its owners. But the man who designs exact replicas of airport scenery is not so lucky. Nor the couple who supply vintage pieces with antique typewriters and precisely weathered uniforms. Nor the movie poster printers.

Since the Writers Guild of America announced its strike last week, the work stoppage has had a sudden and profound impact on the entertainment industry. But what’s overlooked in the dispute between the 11,500 screenwriters’ unions and major studios is the cost it could have on the wider economy, particularly in Los Angeles, which remains, in part, a city of business.

There’s a constellation of wacky, ultra-niche, and utterly ordinary businesses that circle Hollywood, relying on film and television productions to pay the bills in an increasingly expensive region. This symbiotic ecosystem includes set and prop designers, drivers and chefs, lighting experts and gardeners. If writers are the architects of the Hollywood dreamscape, these specialists are its builders.

While many business owners and workers say they support the WGA, which is fighting for better wage and staff guarantees, the strike is already hurting them. Many are still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, and they described the strike as the second blow of a fist. Companies began laying off staff and cutting expenses, cutting costs in an effort to survive until a deal was brokered.

Were in survival mode, said Talaat Captan, the founder and CEO of Air Hollywood, which bills itself as the world’s largest aviation-themed film studio. During the covid we had help from the government. Here we just have God’s help. We could go bankrupt if they don’t come to the table.

During the last WGA work stoppage, which lasted 100 days in 2007 and 2008, California’s economy lost $2.1 billion and nearly 38,000 jobs, according to a report from the Milken Institute. Another estimate found that companies serving the industry lost more than $980 million.

This year, as the two parties navigate the streaming era, they remain distant, with no end in sight. Analysts predict the strike could exceed three months, with embarrassing, if not disastrous, consequences for the entertainment world, Moodys Investors Service reported.

For some here, the embarrassing and disastrous ripple effects have already happened.

Air Hollywood’s warehouse-turned-airport terminal in the Valley town of Santa Clarita overlooks Six Flags Magic Mountain and typically hosts at least two shoots a week. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Bridesmaids and Curb Your Enthusiasm filmed scenes here, preferring replica airplanes, gates and corporate security checkpoints to the permit nightmare that comes with working at real airports .

But as of the end of last week, there was no cast or crew on gate C34, which still announced an on-time flight to New York. Instead, a small team of employees were working their last shift before being laid off, tidying up they hadn’t had time for when business was booming.

It’s like covid: Boom, bottom drops, said Holly Morris, the company’s chief operating officer. It’s like someone flipped a switch and the phone stopped ringing. It’s like deja vu.

Like many businesses during the pandemic, Air Hollywood has relied on funds from the government’s Paycheck Protection Program to get by. From now on, the company will have to face the turbulence of a new work stoppage without any help. And the situation could become more desperate if media companies cannot renew employment contracts with actors and directors unions, turning one strike into three later this summer.

For Pam Elyea, who runs accessories house History For Hire with her husband, Jim, the losses are already piling up. There is rent of $43,000 per month for 33,000 square feet in North Hollywood utilities, salary and health insurance for staff. They stand to lose six-figure sums each month on strike.

If it lasts a while, the couple could spend the money they had saved on a down payment on a new building. Well-meaning friends have tried to be helpful, but Elyea and her husband scoff at suggestions that they could just swing their business around. They can’t just start throwing birthday parties, she said.

Who’s gonna rent this? Elyea said, pointing to an old-fashioned reel-to-reel tape recorder. Sometimes you can’t rotate. You are so in this divot, this is exactly where you are going to be.

The History For Hire warehouse is a labyrinthine menagerie of props from famous productions such as Its a Wonderful Life, Platoon and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and his staff are full of hyper-specific institutional knowledge. Lauren Stewart, shop technician and baseball expert, restores early 20th century baseball gloves, and she can name at a glance the decade a mitt was made.

People can’t understand the amount of work that goes into it, Stewart said. Everyone who works here has this niche, very important knowledge.

But a prolonged strike could threaten the long-term future of some accessory houses, especially those that are smaller and family-owned, Elyea said. She and her husband are in their 70s, and they’re not alone: ​​Many independent prop rental companies in Hollywood started up in the 1970s and 1980s, and their owners are aging. The pandemic, coupled with a long strike, could push them into retirement and their inventory up for auction, Elyea fears.

The strike and covid are making everyone tired and weary, she said. How much can you bear?

Down the street at the Earl Hays Press, owner Keith Hernandez was asking that same question. Opened in 1915, Earl Hays Press is a local legend, specializing in just about every printed accessory imaginable, from newspapers to license plates, beer bottle labels to cigarette packs. The company survived Immense changes, but the last few years have been brutal. The strike, which reduced his job from more than 100 accounts to three, has made Hernandez question his future in the industry, even as he supports the writers’ cause.

If it exceeds six months, we will potentially have to close our doors after 108 years, Hernandez said. I am for the strike, I understand that. But sometimes people don’t understand the big picture of how many people it’s going to affect.

To survive, Hernandez digs through the company’s archives, looking for items he can sell. On the list so far: century-old posters and theater props from Back to the Future, Ghostbusters and Caddyshack.

Are part of Hollywood history, he says. But once were gone, were gone, and the story of Earl Hays goes with it. So if we have to close doors, it’s going to hit hard.

Some companies have built-in alternative revenue streams. A prop house, Morgue Prop Rentals, lends embalming tables and body bags to crime dramas and is an offshoot of a private autopsy business, a strike-proof line of work.

Steve Arklin, who runs the sprawling movie ranch known as Rancho Deluxe, said he was counting on commercial shoots and music videos, which aren’t covered by the WGA strike, to keep him busy, as well as on the organization of private events.

You can’t rely on just one thing, said Arklin, whose scenic mountaintop property served as the backdrop for scenes in Westworld and Iron Man 3.

Yet even some businesses that have built a diverse customer base are seeing their work dry up. Bischoffs Taxidermy was founded in 1922 and has evolved since its days of stuffing Roy Rogers’ horse, Trigger. The company now specializes in custom animatronics and has a profitable side business in pet preservation and cloning.

But Bischoffs owner Ace Alexander said the taxidermy rental market, which is driven by film and television, is frozen. He did not have to lay off full-time employees, but he reduced the number of contract workers.

As always, it’s the little ones who get screwed, he says.

It’s not just eccentrically specific Hollywood companies that are suffering. Warehouse workers, tailors and catering businesses have also been affected. Dine With 9 Catering, which worked heavily with film and television productions, began marketing private parties and corporate events several months ago when news of a potential strike first circulated.

But they haven’t been able to create enough jobs to replace all the canceled orders, and owner Paige Simmons says Shell likely has to lay off employees many of whom are aspiring actors, as she once was. Now, with a legion of other local catering businesses desperate for work, competition for remaining jobs is fierce.

Everyone fights over those little crumbs left on the table, Simmons said. Let’s just pray it doesn’t last that long. If so, it’s gonna get really risky here.

Just as caterers don’t know when they’ll be back in the kitchen, Air Hollywood’s Captan can’t predict when productions will return to its sets. Last week, his team was performing maintenance on the company’s AutoPlane, a 53-foot tractor-trailer that converts into a camera-ready replica of the inside of an airplane.

Captan invented and patented the contraption, which cost over half a million dollars and criss-crossed the continent for film and TV shoots, a point of immense pride. He went through the productions in which the machine appeared, but ran out of steam.

We stopped thinking about those things because we were so busy, Captan said.