Britney Spears stays awake for three consecutive days with energy drinks | Entertainment
Britney Spears reportedly stayed awake for three consecutive days with energy drinks.
The Toxic singer, 41, who has been released from her conservatorship since April 2022, allegedly drinks Red Bull, Celsius and other caffeinated drinks non-stop.
Sources told TMZ that her alleged daily life was part of craving a high.
The outlet added its upcoming TV special, Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom will detail the singer’s life in the 13 months since she was released from her guardianship.
A trailer for the show also revealed that she would delve into her third marriage, to 29-year-old Sam Asghari, as well as her family feud.
Britney recently denied TMZ’s report that she nearly died when her friends planned an operation for her in February.
The mum-of-two said on Instagram: “It hurts my stomach that it’s even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died.
I mean at some point enough is enough!!! I will probably have to stop posting on Instagram because even though I love doing it, there are obviously a lot of people who don’t wish me well!!!
Honestly, I’m not surprised at all Again, I’m trying my best!!! Again, the conservatorship has been over for almost a year. No, it’s not 2007, it’s 2023 and I’m making my first homemade lasagna at home!!!
I finally managed to make my fireplace work in my living room!!! As my husband says best: don’t believe everything you read!!! All that love back home!!!
After Britney was accused of having a meltdown at a restaurant in January, Sam told TMZ that his wife was only frustrated that fans were filming her and invading her privacy during their meal.
Britney then temporarily deleted her Instagram, prompting concerned fans to call the police, which led to the offices carrying out a wellness check on the singer at her home, which she says was the result of her his followers were going overboard and invading his space.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos