Entertainment
Jacklyn Zeman, longtime General Hospital cast member who played Bobbie Spencer, dies at 70 Daily Press
Jacklyn Zeman, who became one of daytime television’s most recognizable actors during 45 years playing Bobbie Spencer on ABC’s General Hospital, has died. She was 70 years old.
Zeman died after a short battle with cancer, her family confirmed on Wednesday. The news of his death was first announced by the series’ executive producer, Frank Valentini.
Heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Jackie Zeman, he wrote on Twitter. Much like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a shining light and a true professional who brought so much positive energy to her work.
ABC Entertainment and General Hospital also released a statement stating that Jacklyn Zeman has been a beloved member of General Hospital and the ABC family since originating the iconic role of Bobbie Spencer over 45 years ago. She leaves behind a lasting legacy for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of bad girl turned heroine and her kind heart and radiant spirit will always be remembered. We are devastated by the news of his passing and send our deepest condolences to Jackie’s family, friends and loved ones.
Zeman joined General Hospital in 1977 as Barbara Jean, who went by Bobbie, and was the feisty younger sister of Anthony Gearys Luke Spencer. Zeman grew to think of Geary as off-camera family. I’m probably closer to him than I would be to a real brother, she told Maurice Benard in his State of Mind YouTube series last year.
Bobbie had worked as a teenage prostitute and given up a baby for adoption, but managed to turn her life around and become a nurse at General Hospital. Zeman’s portrayal of Spencer was a high-spirited, optimistic woman who was as sweet as pie but also had a sense of self. She suffered no fools and had no problem revoking niceties if warranted.
Bobbie has been a fascinating person to play for me, she said in a 1982 interview. I can do…all the things most women think of but wouldn’t dare.
One of Zeman’s most memorable scenes took place in 1994, when Bobbies’ daughter, BJ, was in a school bus accident that left her brain dead. Bobbie and her husband Tony (played by Brad Maule) made the decision to donate their daughter’s heart to her cousin, Maxie, who has Kawasaki disease.
Day shift
Days of the week
Start your morning with today’s local news
Laura Wright, who plays Bobbies daughter Carly Spencer, posted a series of heartbroken emojis. Jon Lindstrom, who plays Kevin Collins, wrote: This is going to take me a minute to process. I can’t believe a life force like his is gone.
Born March 6, 1953, in Englewood, New Jersey, Zeman discovered a love for dance as a child, and as a teenager began acting in school productions. She worked in Venezuela as a dancer after high school and was pre-med at New York University, but dropped out when she was offered a contract on ABC soap opera One Life to Live after initially being hired for only three working days.
On One Life, she played Lana McClain for a little over a year and then left for General Hospital. I didn’t even audition, she told a blogger in 2010. Zeman was nominated for four Daytime Emmy Awards for her work on the show.
Outside of soap operas, Zeman worked as a Playboy Bunny to help pay for his education and also acted in commercials. She had a role in the 1982 National Lampoons Class Reunion and appeared in a series of TV movies, including ABC Afterschool Special Montana Crossroads in 1993. She also had a series regular role as Sofia Madison on the series crime drama The Bay, which earned him a fifth Emmy nomination.
Zeman’s last appearance on General Hospital was in April for the wedding of his character’s grandson. The same month, she also celebrated the show’s 60th anniversary by posting a video on Instagram for fans.
A big thank you from the bottom of my heart to the very special people who have been watching, supporting and keeping us on the air all these years. We love you.
She was married and divorced three times, first to Glenn Gordon and later to Steve Gribbin and disc jockey Murray Murray the K Kaufman. Zeman’s survivors include two daughters, Cassidy and Lacey, from his marriage to Gordon.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailypress.com/entertainment/ct-ent-jacklyn-zeman-dies-20230511-k2xmvvntzrhn7eg5tgxh7mde3e-story.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Former President Trump addresses New Hampshire voters at a CNN Town Hall event
- US News releases its latest contested law and medical school rankings
- Jacklyn Zeman, longtime General Hospital cast member who played Bobbie Spencer, dies at 70 Daily Press
- Tape to Tape is a hockey arcade game with a wacky party layer
- Federal Funding Boosts Rochester’s Next-Generation Laser Development : News Center
- How wildness and nature ‘re-connected’ the father with his lost daughter
- Disaster risk profile warns Canada is not prepared for a major earthquake
- Anniken Huitfeldt, Xi Jinping | Xi’s command: could be a Third World War
- Erdogan’s main rival accuses Russia of spreading false lies ahead of elections
- Boris Johnson’s friends have warned him not to support an intellectually wrong Brexit
- May: Gig Economy Worker Study | news and features
- The moribund Hollywood satire of Charlie Day