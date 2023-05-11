DCI Banks actor Stephen Tompkinson cleared of GBH





DCI Banks actor Stephen Tompkinson has said he just wants to go home after being cleared by a jury for assaulting a drunken man making noise outside his home. The 57-year-old, also known for his roles in Wild at Heart and Ballykissangel, breathed a sigh of relief when he was found not guilty of grievous bodily harm at Newcastle Crown Court after a two-year ordeal. The man he allegedly assaulted, Karl Poole, walked out of court shaking his head. Mr Tompkinson stood trial at Newcastle Crown Court charged with punching Mr Poole in the head after finding him and a friend drinking at the bottom of his driveway in the early hours of May 30, 2021. Mr Poole fell to the ground and broke his skull when his head hit the pavement, the court heard. Prosecutors claimed Mr Tompkinson ‘snapped’ and ‘lambasted’ Mr Poole in ‘disgust’ at his behaviour. Mr Tompkinson, however, said Mr Poole simply made contact with his outstretched hand as he tried to calm him down. He admitted making contact with her face but that “it wasn’t enough to bring down a sober man”. ‘Strange noises’ Jurors heard he woke up early that morning, heard ‘strange noises’ and saw two ‘very drunk’ men drinking at the end of his driveway, one of whom (Mr Poole) was carrying just an undergarment. Mr Tompkinson said he saw the couple attempt to stand and fall several times, while drinking from a bottle of Jagermeister. Mr Tompkinson said as he went to make a ‘halt’ motion his hand was connected to the left side of Mr Poole’s face and he went to the ground because of his ‘instability’. “I didn’t want to hurt her, I wanted to stop her from changing her mind and coming towards me and further onto my property,” Mr Tompkinson said. Asked by his lawyer Nicholas Lumley KC if he had anything to gain by assaulting Mr Poole, Tompkinson replied: “Absolutely not. Any member of the public is potentially a member of your public and you must treat them with respect at all times . “After we had 15 million viewers for Ballykissangel, my dad, who was alive at the time, said, ‘You’ve been invited into people’s living rooms and you still have to treat them with respect,’ and I always try to do that. “It would be professional suicide to do something as outrageous as assaulting someone.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2023/05/11/stephen-tompkinson-cleared-of-gbh-over-drunk-man-attack/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos