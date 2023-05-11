Writers Guild Strike Again Reveals Hollywood’s Hypocrisy

Few places on earth are more systematically hypocritical than Hollywood.

The entertainment industry is overtly political, with actors, creatives, and studio executives proudly supporting and championing progressive causes.

Hollywood is so committed to leftist ideology that they have created “inclusion” standards for future productions. Standards so expensive and ridiculous that some stars love Richard Dreyfuss were willing to criticize them publicly.

THE Walt Disney Company made it a declared corporate policy to strongly challenge the newly passed law in Florida. Law that would ensure that young children up to the third year are not exposed to inappropriate sexual content.

After the inevitable backlash from their absurd demands cost them control of Walt Disney World, they furiously responded with hypocritical free speech complaints.

Hollywood is a bastion of “do as I say, not as I do”. And there is perhaps no better example of this than the current Writers Guild Strike.

Studios like Disney have openly and repeatedly planted their flag on the side of progressive politics. Yet when they have a chance to live up to their own supposed “values”, they immediately fail.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 18: Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger attends the exclusive 100 Minute Preview of Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back at the El Capitan Theater on November 18, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney)

Hollywood ignores its own political views when it wants

Studio executives are among the highest paid people in the world.

David Zaslav, director of Warner Bros. Discovery, has earned approximately $285 million over the past two years. One estimate puts Bob Iger’s net worth at around $700 million. In 2019.

Yet when it comes to redistributing wealth to the lowest paid employees, they are completely uninterested.

The union party is suddenly ready to risk losing its content to avoid giving in to the unions in its own city.

How is it possible ?

Because a lot of people in Hollywood don’t really believe what they say.

They have no deeply held beliefs, just a mindless repetition of whatever will help restore their progressive image and avoid media criticism.

Similarly, the treatment and remuneration of entertainment industry assistants is disastrously bad. There are countless horror stories of abused or underpaid assistants in expensive cities like Los Angeles and New York.

Simply because executives and celebrities can get away with it.

That may be all well and good, but it eliminates many candidates looking to get their foot in the door. Applicants who don’t have wealthy families to help support them while earning $27,000 a year in Los Angeles working 60-80 hours a week.

The exact type of people the progressive left claims to care about.

With every opportunity to practice what they preach, Hollywood fails.

Instead, they focus on casting decisions and “inclusion” standards, because that doesn’t require them to put their money where their mouth is.

The entertainment industry never does.