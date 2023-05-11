Bollywood roundup: Deepika Padukone, Sushmita Sen, Preity Zinta, and many more…

Leaving the comfort of his luxury cars behind, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan was seen riding his bike.

Kartik was seen leaving his gym wearing an all-black outfit. He was seen riding his bulky bike as he exited the gym.

The actor also observed the rules by wearing a helmet while riding his luxury bike.

On the work side, Kartik was last seen on screen in “Shehzada”, directed by Rohit Dhawan. A remake of the 2020 Telugu film ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’, it also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Rajpal Yadav, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar.

He will then be seen in a series of films including “Satyaprem Ki Katha”, “Captain India” and “Aashiqui 3”.

Ayushmann has signed on to galvanize the Indian team on their way to the Special Olympics in Berlin

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been enlisted to galvanize the Indian team and cheer on the athletes heading to the Special Olympics for people with intellectual disabilities to be held in Berlin from June 16-25.

The actor says he was “lucky” to meet many “exceptional people”.

He said: “In my life and through my work, I have been fortunate to meet many exceptional people who, with their courage and determination, have shown the world that the potential of human beings to achieve greatness is unlimited.”

He added, “These talismanic personalities have set an example for others to be inspired by. The Special Olympics Bharat team is a shining example.

“I wish everyone on this team the best for the World Summer Games to be held in Berlin, Germany this year. I know they will make us all proud!

On the work front, Ayushmann is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie “Dream Girl 2,” which also stars Ananya Panday.

Manushi Chhillar set to make Cannes Film Festival debut

Mumbai– Former Miss World and actress Manushi Chhillar is ready to make her red carpet debut at the prestigious 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

The 76th edition will be held from May 16 to 27 in France. She will join actress Anushka Sharma at the prestigious celebration.

Several Bollywood personalities such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Sharmila Tagore and Deepika Padukone, among others, served on the jury of the French festival.

Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat, Pooja Hegde, Hina Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Aditi Rao Hydari also walked the red carpet.

Meanwhile, on the labor front, Manushi will be seen in ‘Tehran’ alongside John Abraham and ‘Operation Valentine’ with Varun Tej, among others.

Shraddha Kapoor cuts her hair and shows off her short bob in a new photo

Mumbai– Ditching her long tresses, Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has a new short hairstyle.

Shraddha took to Instagram, where she showed off her new cropped bob, which barely reaches her shoulder. The actress is seen wearing a dusty pink top paired with light blue jeans.

Shraddha captioned the selfie: “Dil chota mat karo, baal karo.”

It’s unclear if her new look is for a movie role as the actress hasn’t spoken much about it. However, her fans couldn’t help but gloat over her makeover.

One wrote: “Too cute.”

Another said: “Gorgeous”.

“Cute,” said one user.

Looking at the photo, one netizen loved the actress, saying, “I love you.”

On the work front, Shraddha was recently seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in the film “Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkar” directed by Luv Ranjan.

She will next be seen in “Stree 2”, where she will once again share screen space with Rajkummar Rao. (IANS)