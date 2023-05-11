Jamie Foxx’s family reportedly ‘prepared for the worst’ as actor remains hospitalized





Jamie Foxx’s family are reportedly “prepared for the worst” as the actor remains hospitalized. The Oscar-winning actor is still in treatment four weeks after suffering a serious medical emergency. According to reports in the United States, Foxx is at a medical facility in Georgia where he is being kept under observation. Details of Foxx’s condition were not disclosed, but a source close to the actor saidTMZthat he needs all the prayers and wishes his fans can muster. Now, a source close to the family reportedly says Speed ​​cameras online that his family “hopes for the best” but “prepares for the worst” following his hospitalization. The source further claimed: Jamies people say he is fine and improving as doctors try to get to the bottom of his issues but he wouldn’t be in hospital for that long if it was close to OK. News of Foxx’s medical emergency was shared on Instagram by her daughter, Corinne Foxx, on April 12. She did not specify the cause of her medical emergency. We wanted to share this, my dad, Jamie Foxx, had a medical complication yesterday. Thankfully, with quick action and great care, he is already on the mend, the post reads, showing white writing on a black background. We know how much he is loved and appreciate your prayers. The family requests privacy during this time. Much love, the Foxx family. Foxx himself also shared an Instagram post a week ago that read, “Appreciate all the love…feeling blessed.” The actor widely recognized for his roles in Quentin TarantinosDjango Unchainedand theSpider Man The franchise was shooting a movie in Atlanta when he fell ill. Although few explanations have been officially shared, some publications, including TMZsuggest Foxx was first taken to hospital on Tuesday (April 11). The movie Foxx was working on at the time was an upcoming comedy, made for Netflix, calledBack to action. The film also stars Cameron Diaz and will be the first film she has appeared in since retiring nearly a decade ago. Previously, the two worked together in filmsAnne(2014) and sports dramaAny Sunday(1999).Back to actionwill also star Andrew Scott and Jamie Demetriou. Foxx, 55, won the Best Actor Oscar in 2005 for his portrayal of pianist and singer Ray Charles in the biopic Ray. He was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor that same year, for his role in the Tom Cruise-directed drama Collateral. Last October, Kanye West revealed that he would like Foxx to play him if ever a movie about his life was made. Here, the rapper confirmed the pick on Instagram and hailed Foxx as one of the greatest geniuses.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nme.com/news/film/jamie-foxxs-family-reportedly-preparing-for-the-worst-as-actor-remains-hospitalised-3442345 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

