Hollywood on hiatus: What the writers’ strike means for your favorite movies | Article

Some shows are already on hiatus, others may take a while to notice

For the first time in 15 years, Hollywood film and television screenwriters are on strike.

On May 2, 11,500 Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers began striking after voting overwhelmingly for their union leaders to call a strike.

A union is a group of employees who come together to protect their interests and try to ensure that they are treated fairly by their employer.

Their interests might include things like being paid a fair wage and having fair working conditions.

Some celebrities are already showing public support, with Pete Davidson delivering pizza to those on the picket line and Drew Barrymore stepping down as host of the MTV Movie & TV Awards to show solidarity.

The strike has already brought weekly programs like Saturday Night Live stop and can affect your favorite shows and movies if it continues all summer.

Why Hollywood Writers Hitting

The new era of streaming is affecting how American screenwriters are paid.

Saroya Wheatley pickets with fellow Writers Guild of America members outside Universal Studios in Hollywood, California on May 4. (Image credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez/The Associated Press)

In a report released last week, the WGA said that while streaming series budgets have increased, the share writers are getting continues to decline.

The guild said series on streaming networks hire fewer scribes and give them less time to write shows.

This means that fewer people are hired to work at the lowest possible wages, according to the union.

In an interview with CBC The National, Elementary Abbot Writer Brittani Nichols said screenwriting had been devalued by studios.

“Writers’ pay is down and we’re looking to add protections to our contract that would allow our professions to continue to exist,” Nichols said.

Writers also fear that their jobs will be replaced by artificial intelligence and are fighting to put in place protections against AI.

Industries like graphic design are already affected by bots that can take vast swathes of data from the internet and spit out works of art.

Before returning to work, Hollywood screenwriters who work in film and television ask:

Increased compensation, especially when it comes to getting a share of the proceeds from a streaming movie or TV show.

Better Residuals, which is the pay writers receive when an episode or movie they worked on airs again on television.

More editorial positions in a newsroom with longer-term contracts.

Fewer limitations for working on multiple projects at once.

Guarantees around the use of AI, so that their jobs are protected.

What the studios say

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents Hollywood studios, streamers and production companies, said it has offered generous salary increases and other new benefits to members. of the WGA.

WGA member Isaac Gomez writes a fun message on his sign before performing at Paramount Pictures on May 2. (Image credit: Chris Pizzello/The Associated Press)

The group said it was ready to improve its offer, but that the union was asking too much.

An AMPTP representative also said in a statement that AI “raises difficult and important creative and legal questions for everyone” and pointed out that the current WGA contract defines a writer as a “person”, which may offer some protection to writers.

What will happen to the shows you love?

The strike had an immediate effect on programs written and broadcast weekly, such as talk shows and live television.

Shows like stranger things have canceled their upcoming shoots since the start of the writers’ strike. (Image credit: Netflix)

Saturday Night Live canceled the last three episodes of its season.

Late-night TV shows hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert have stopped premiering new episodes and airing reruns.

NPR television critic Eric Deggans said that outside of weekly shows like Saturday Night Liveit may take some time for audiences to notice differences in their lineup.

“Streaming services in particular have a long hardware pipeline. Netflix says it can go all year without worrying about new material,” Deggans told CBC. The National.

It’s unclear how long the strike will last, but if it continues through the summer, fall programming schedules could be delayed.

The previous writers’ strike in 2007 lasted 100 days, or just over three months.

Streaming services and networks may also be forced to use foreign content, including Canadian TV shows.

The screenwriters’ strike may just be the beginning, as America’s actor and director guilds may follow their lead.

The directors’ and actors’ contracts expire in June, and they’re facing the same streaming issues ahead of their contract negotiations.

With files from The Associated Press and CBC’s The National

TOP IMAGE CREDIT: David McNew/Getty Images