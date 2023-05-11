Entertainment
Hollywood on hiatus: What the writers’ strike means for your favorite movies | Article
Some shows are already on hiatus, others may take a while to notice
For the first time in 15 years, Hollywood film and television screenwriters are on strike.
On May 2, 11,500 Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers began striking after voting overwhelmingly for their union leaders to call a strike.
A union is a group of employees who come together to protect their interests and try to ensure that they are treated fairly by their employer.
Their interests might include things like being paid a fair wage and having fair working conditions.
Some celebrities are already showing public support, with Pete Davidson delivering pizza to those on the picket line and Drew Barrymore stepping down as host of the MTV Movie & TV Awards to show solidarity.
The strike has already brought weekly programs like Saturday Night Live stop and can affect your favorite shows and movies if it continues all summer.
Why Hollywood Writers Hitting
The new era of streaming is affecting how American screenwriters are paid.
Saroya Wheatley pickets with fellow Writers Guild of America members outside Universal Studios in Hollywood, California on May 4. (Image credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez/The Associated Press)
In a report released last week, the WGA said that while streaming series budgets have increased, the share writers are getting continues to decline.
The guild said series on streaming networks hire fewer scribes and give them less time to write shows.
This means that fewer people are hired to work at the lowest possible wages, according to the union.
In an interview with CBC The National, Elementary Abbot Writer Brittani Nichols said screenwriting had been devalued by studios.
“Writers’ pay is down and we’re looking to add protections to our contract that would allow our professions to continue to exist,” Nichols said.
Writers also fear that their jobs will be replaced by artificial intelligence and are fighting to put in place protections against AI.
Industries like graphic design are already affected by bots that can take vast swathes of data from the internet and spit out works of art.
Before returning to work, Hollywood screenwriters who work in film and television ask:
-
Increased compensation, especially when it comes to getting a share of the proceeds from a streaming movie or TV show.
-
Better Residuals, which is the pay writers receive when an episode or movie they worked on airs again on television.
-
More editorial positions in a newsroom with longer-term contracts.
-
Fewer limitations for working on multiple projects at once.
-
Guarantees around the use of AI, so that their jobs are protected.
What the studios say
The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents Hollywood studios, streamers and production companies, said it has offered generous salary increases and other new benefits to members. of the WGA.
WGA member Isaac Gomez writes a fun message on his sign before performing at Paramount Pictures on May 2. (Image credit: Chris Pizzello/The Associated Press)
The group said it was ready to improve its offer, but that the union was asking too much.
An AMPTP representative also said in a statement that AI “raises difficult and important creative and legal questions for everyone” and pointed out that the current WGA contract defines a writer as a “person”, which may offer some protection to writers.
What will happen to the shows you love?
The strike had an immediate effect on programs written and broadcast weekly, such as talk shows and live television.
Shows like stranger things have canceled their upcoming shoots since the start of the writers’ strike. (Image credit: Netflix)
Saturday Night Live canceled the last three episodes of its season.
Late-night TV shows hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert have stopped premiering new episodes and airing reruns.
NPR television critic Eric Deggans said that outside of weekly shows like Saturday Night Liveit may take some time for audiences to notice differences in their lineup.
“Streaming services in particular have a long hardware pipeline. Netflix says it can go all year without worrying about new material,” Deggans told CBC. The National.
It’s unclear how long the strike will last, but if it continues through the summer, fall programming schedules could be delayed.
The previous writers’ strike in 2007 lasted 100 days, or just over three months.
Streaming services and networks may also be forced to use foreign content, including Canadian TV shows.
The screenwriters’ strike may just be the beginning, as America’s actor and director guilds may follow their lead.
The directors’ and actors’ contracts expire in June, and they’re facing the same streaming issues ahead of their contract negotiations.
Do you have any other questions? Want to tell us how we’re doing? Use the “Send us your feedback” link below. ⬇️⬇️⬇️
With files from The Associated Press and CBC’s The National
TOP IMAGE CREDIT: David McNew/Getty Images
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/kidsnews/post/hollywood-on-pause-what-the-writers-strike-means-for-your-favorite-flicks
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hollywood on hiatus: What the writers’ strike means for your favorite movies | Article
- Frontier Airlines damages professional tennis players’ wheelchairs
- Thinking of investing in Australia? Here’s how the 2023-2024 Federal Budget affects you – Knowledge
- Scary moment at kids baseball game
- Fentanyl is becoming the deadliest drug ever – experts have explained
- Tokyo Bay was shaken by a powerful pre-dawn earthquake
- Publishers Worried Google AI Search Could Squeeze Web Traffic
- Jamie Foxx’s family reportedly ‘prepared for the worst’ as actor remains hospitalized
- Eleven footballers travel to Senegal to study abroad – LSU
- Snoop Dogg attended his first fashion show with his wife Shante and their stylish granddaughter as guests
- SEC Amends Form PF to Expand Disclosure Publications for Hedge Funds and Private Equity Funds
- NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircha Ngheang Speaks at Departure Ceremony for DC Region | VTX