“Breaking Bad” Actor RJ Mitte to Visit TCC May 17: Tacoma Community College





May 17, Tacoma Community College Building 2 We are pleased to announce that actor RJ Mitte of the hit show Breaking Bad will be on the TCC campus on May 17 as part of Access Services’ Disability and Intersectionality Speaker Series. Everyone is invited to attend, free of charge, in the Théâtre du Bâtiment 2 or online. Calendar 11:10 a.m. – 12:50 p.m.: Screening of “Stand up for Sunny” 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.: keynote address and Q&A 3 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.: Meet & Greet register here About the event RJ Mitte is best known for playing Walt Jr. in the Emmy-winning AMC drama Breaking Bad, like his character on the show, he also battles cerebral palsy. In addition to that starring role, RJ has appeared on the big and small screen, captivating audiences on Showtimes Weeds, NBCs Vegas, Freeforms Switched at Birth and CWs Everybody Hates Chris. Throughout his rise to fame, his cerebral palsy has never deterred his drive to succeed or stopped him from doing what he loves. With a mission to eliminate the stigma associated with disability, RJ became a passionate activist, serving as a young celebrity ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and several other causes. On stage, RJ draws on his experiences on and off camera to engage students in meaningful discussion about diversity and acceptance. As he talks about his strategies for overcoming adversity, including bullying, he demonstrates how, through hard work and determination, you can set and achieve any goal with boldness and triumph. In his talk, RJ explores the importance of ensuring that on-screen and off-screen environments accurately represent how our world looks, including those of all abilities. As conversations around diversity become more mainstream in the way casting is handled, RJ discusses how the media industry can become more inclusive and what the areas of opportunity are. The importance for people of all abilities to see themselves represented on screen and in behind-the-scenes entertainment industry careers is so important, so share his thoughts on what it will take for on-screen representations more authentic cognition, speech, development and reduced mobility has become even more necessary today.

