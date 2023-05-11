Amber Heard Still Signs Autographs Despite ‘Leaving’ Hollywood





You can take the girl out of Hollywood, but you can’t take Hollywood out of the girl. Amber Heard was seen signing an autograph for a fan in Spain on Thursday after seemingly giving up on Hollywood life. The 37-year-old ‘Justice League’ actress was snapped wearing a huge sun hat as she penned her signature for an avid fan in Madrid and even stopped to pose for a photo with the admirer. Last week, Alison Bosoff of the Daily Mail reported that Heard had “left Hollywood” and moved to Madrid with her 2-year-old daughter Oonagh. Amber Heard was seen signing an autograph for a fan as she left her home in Madrid on Thursday. Europa Press / MEGA The former actress even stopped to take a photo with the fan. Europa Press / MEGA She looked in good spirits when a paparazzo took her picture. Europa Press / MEGA A friend of the journalist said she is bilingual in Spanish and is happy there, raising her daughter away from all the noise. But the friend also shared that Heard could bring her back to Tinseltown in the future. For more Page Six you love… I don’t think she’s in any rush to get back to work or Hollywood, but she’ll probably be back when the time is right, for the right project, the friend told the Daily Mail. The ‘Justice League’ star is said to have moved to Spain with his daughter permanently. Europa Press / MEGA She signed the autograph after reports claimed Heard had left Hollywood. Europa Press / MEGA Heard, seen here on the run in Madrid, is said to have moved to Spain after giving up the Hollywood life. MEGA This week the Rum Diary star was spotted enjoying some quality time with her toddler who she welcomed via surrogate in July 2021 at a park in Madrid. And in photos taken last Friday, Heard was seen running in her new town. heard in particular sold his home in Yucca Valley, California in July 2022 for $1.1 million after losing her defamation lawsuit against ex-husband Johnny Depp. In 2019, Depp sued Heard for $50 million and alleged the actress defamed him by falsely claiming he abused her in a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post. Heard responded by counter-suing him for $100 million a year later. Heard lost a libel case against Johnny Depp in 2022. Pool/AFP via Getty Images A judge ordered Heard to pay Depp $10 million in compensatory damages plus $350,000 in punitive damages. Pool/AFP via Getty Images The toxic exes were married from 2015 to 2017. Getty Images At the end of the televised trial in June 2022, Heard was ordered to pay Depp $10 million in compensatory damages plus $350,000 in punitive damages. Heard asked for a new trialclaiming there was no evidence to support the jury’s verdict. She and the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor, 59, were married from 2015 to 2017.

