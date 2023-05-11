Entertainment
The Chicks extend late into the night at their Planet Hollywood residence
Denise Truscello for Caesars Entertainment
Thursday, May 11, 2023 | 2am
This is no ordinary Las Vegas residence for the Chicks.
Oh, there’s the glitz and glamour, fantastic lighting, big video screens with close-ups of the performers, confetti coming out at the end of the show. These are standards for any Strip showroom show.
But for starters, the Grammy-winning country-pop group fronted by the trio of Natalie Maines, Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire performs just six shows at Planet Hollywood’s Bakkt Theater, hence the title of their residency, The Chicks. : Six Nights in Vegas.
These shows, which started on May 3 and concludes with performances on Friday and Saturday, are a precursor to their 2023 world tour, which begins next month in Norway with additional stops in Sweden, the United Kingdom and Ireland before the return of the Chicks to North America with concert dates set until September in the United States and Canada.
The biggest departure from their typical Las Vegas residency (if there is such a beast) is the length of their shows.
The band plays for over 2 hours, well beyond the usual 90-minute shows that Las Vegas crowds expect from their star performers in showrooms on the Strip.
But were getting ahead of ourselves.
Right out of the drop during the Friday show, the Chicks performed Gaslighter, the first cut from their 2020 studio album of the same name. The album, the band’s first studio release since 2006, and the song deal with issues surrounding the Maines singer’s messy divorce in 2019. But Gaslighter is anything but a sappy, nasal cut, woe be me. The song, up-tempo, almost hoarse, points the finger at whoever is responsible for the end of the relationship: it’s the gaslighter, denier.
In total, the Chicks played 10 Gaslighter songs, and many of the lyrics were extremely personal. Sleep at Night understands the lines, my husband’s girlfriend’s husband just called me. It’s weird, isn’t it? It’s so crazy I have to laugh. The Set Me Free cut includes the lyrics, If you ever loved me, then will you do this last thing? Oh, release me.
And the legions of Chicks fans, some of whom stayed with them even in the maelstrom the Chicks encountered in 2003 after Maines told a London audience that she was ashamed of then-President George W. Bush. , some who started following them after providing backup vocals on Taylor Swifts “Soon Youll Get Better” happily sang and danced to all of Gaslighter’s songs.
As usual, the Chicks covered several songs by other artists. Their renditions of Patty Griffin’s Top of the World and Dont Let Me Die in Florida were spot on. Never shy about addressing the issues of the day, whether in their music or in their commentary, they sang Miley Cyrus and Dolly’s duet Let’s Go Rainbowland, a song about life in a world where we were free to be. exactly who we are but who was banned last month from a freshman music show in Wisconsin because it was deemed controversial by school officials. Noting that we could all use a little more Dolly, Maines introduced the song, saying: There’s too much hate here.
The sold-out audience that night, however, reserved some of their loudest ovations for some of Chicks’ biggest hits, including their famous 2002 cover of Fleetwood Macs Landslide.
Cowboy Take Me Away, Ready to Run and Wide Open Spaces are other of their biggest hits performed by the Chicks.
Throughout the night, Maines, Strayer and Maguire, along with their backing band, showed off their skills. Maines’ vocals were loud and clear, and she effortlessly displayed incredible vocal ranges. The harmonizing vocals of Strayer and Maguires are as good as ever. Strayers’ banjo selection and Maguires’ fiddle added the familiar sounds Chicks fans have come to expect, and they’ve also played big parts in songs as heart-pounding as White Trash Wedding and Lubbock or Leave It.
Goodbye Earl, the Chicks’ wildly popular 2000 outing about two best friends caring for a physically abusive husband, was the evening’s finale. Under a shower of confetti on the group and the public, the Chicks drew their final and well-deserved salute at 10:27 p.m., 2 hours and 7 minutes after going on stage.
The Chicks perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood. For ticket availability, go online to ticketmaster.com.
|
Sources
2/ https://lasvegassun.com/news/2023/may/11/the-chicks-go-long-into-the-night-in-their-planet/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- JPM’s Jamie Dimon warns of market panic as US nears default
- The Chicks extend late into the night at their Planet Hollywood residence
- Cricket-Ageless Dhoni reinvents itself to stay useful in IPL | The mighty 790 KFGO
- Elon Musk says he’s found a new Twitter CEO
- WHO declares end of global health emergency for mpox
- Photo: Looking back at the COVID-19 pandemic in Sonoma County
- With unlimited power comes unlimited challenge
- UK to Raise Interest Rates to Highest Level Since 2008 | business and economic news
- Another famous actor was spotted having dinner in downtown New York
- Denison earns two USFCA National Awards
- Elon Musk says he’s found a ‘new X/Twitter CEO’ and will take over in six weeks
- NB closure of renovation, renting with new rules, says the minister