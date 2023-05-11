The Chicks extend late into the night at their Planet Hollywood residence

Denise Truscello for Caesars Entertainment

This is no ordinary Las Vegas residence for the Chicks.

Oh, there’s the glitz and glamour, fantastic lighting, big video screens with close-ups of the performers, confetti coming out at the end of the show. These are standards for any Strip showroom show.

But for starters, the Grammy-winning country-pop group fronted by the trio of Natalie Maines, Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire performs just six shows at Planet Hollywood’s Bakkt Theater, hence the title of their residency, The Chicks. : Six Nights in Vegas.

These shows, which started on May 3 and concludes with performances on Friday and Saturday, are a precursor to their 2023 world tour, which begins next month in Norway with additional stops in Sweden, the United Kingdom and Ireland before the return of the Chicks to North America with concert dates set until September in the United States and Canada.

The biggest departure from their typical Las Vegas residency (if there is such a beast) is the length of their shows.

The band plays for over 2 hours, well beyond the usual 90-minute shows that Las Vegas crowds expect from their star performers in showrooms on the Strip.

But were getting ahead of ourselves.

Right out of the drop during the Friday show, the Chicks performed Gaslighter, the first cut from their 2020 studio album of the same name. The album, the band’s first studio release since 2006, and the song deal with issues surrounding the Maines singer’s messy divorce in 2019. But Gaslighter is anything but a sappy, nasal cut, woe be me. The song, up-tempo, almost hoarse, points the finger at whoever is responsible for the end of the relationship: it’s the gaslighter, denier.

In total, the Chicks played 10 Gaslighter songs, and many of the lyrics were extremely personal. Sleep at Night understands the lines, my husband’s girlfriend’s husband just called me. It’s weird, isn’t it? It’s so crazy I have to laugh. The Set Me Free cut includes the lyrics, If you ever loved me, then will you do this last thing? Oh, release me.

And the legions of Chicks fans, some of whom stayed with them even in the maelstrom the Chicks encountered in 2003 after Maines told a London audience that she was ashamed of then-President George W. Bush. , some who started following them after providing backup vocals on Taylor Swifts “Soon Youll Get Better” happily sang and danced to all of Gaslighter’s songs.

As usual, the Chicks covered several songs by other artists. Their renditions of Patty Griffin’s Top of the World and Dont Let Me Die in Florida were spot on. Never shy about addressing the issues of the day, whether in their music or in their commentary, they sang Miley Cyrus and Dolly’s duet Let’s Go Rainbowland, a song about life in a world where we were free to be. exactly who we are but who was banned last month from a freshman music show in Wisconsin because it was deemed controversial by school officials. Noting that we could all use a little more Dolly, Maines introduced the song, saying: There’s too much hate here.

The sold-out audience that night, however, reserved some of their loudest ovations for some of Chicks’ biggest hits, including their famous 2002 cover of Fleetwood Macs Landslide.

Cowboy Take Me Away, Ready to Run and Wide Open Spaces are other of their biggest hits performed by the Chicks.

Throughout the night, Maines, Strayer and Maguire, along with their backing band, showed off their skills. Maines’ vocals were loud and clear, and she effortlessly displayed incredible vocal ranges. The harmonizing vocals of Strayer and Maguires are as good as ever. Strayers’ banjo selection and Maguires’ fiddle added the familiar sounds Chicks fans have come to expect, and they’ve also played big parts in songs as heart-pounding as White Trash Wedding and Lubbock or Leave It.

Goodbye Earl, the Chicks’ wildly popular 2000 outing about two best friends caring for a physically abusive husband, was the evening’s finale. Under a shower of confetti on the group and the public, the Chicks drew their final and well-deserved salute at 10:27 p.m., 2 hours and 7 minutes after going on stage.

The Chicks perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood. For ticket availability, go online to ticketmaster.com.