Jamie Foxx health update: What we know about the actor’s ‘medical complication’

Jamie Foxx suffered a mysterious health scare a month ago and is believed to still be hospitalized in Atlanta.

His daughter, Corinne Foxx, revealed on April 12 in a since-deleted Instagram post that Foxx had suffered a “medical complication” the day before, and “quick action and great attention” helped him recover.

The family did not disclose Foxx’s medical condition.

Foxx shares Corinne, 29, with her ex Connie Kline. The “Ray” star also has daughter Anelise Bishop, 14, with ex Kristin Grannis.

JAMIE FOXX: 5 THINGS YOU DIDN’T KNOW ABOUT THE ACADEMY AWARD-WINNING STAR

Foxx broke her silence last week with her own social media post thanking fans for their support.

The Grammy winner did not include a photo of himself and instead shared a text-only message.

“Appreciate all the love!!! I feel blessed,” he wrote.

JAMIE FOXX WOULDN’T BE IN A DEADLY SITUATION AFTER ‘MEDICAL COMPLICATION’ MYSTERY

Foxx also thanked Nick Cannon for agreeing to reprise his role as host of FOX’s “Beat Shazam.” Cannon will guest host for the sixth season while Kelly Osbourne will be in the DJ booth for Foxx’s daughter, Corrine.

“‘Beat Shazam’ has been an unscripted mainstay of the FOX program for six seasons and counting,” said a statement shared by the show. “This season, not wanting fans of the game show to miss a minute of fun, Nick Cannon has offered to fill in as guest host for his friends, Jamie and Corinne Foxx. Kelly Osbourne will fill in as guest DJ.

“Everyone at FOX Entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recovery, and we greatly appreciate Nick’s willingness to step up and help out this summer.”

Sources told People magazine that Foxx is “stable” and recovering from an undisclosed health scare.

“Jamie is stable and no longer in a life-threatening situation,” the insider revealed.

“[Doctors] do more tests and want to be completely sure that he will be fine before allowing him to be “discharged from the hospital”.

The source added that the hospital is “the last place Jamie wants to be”, acknowledging that Foxx has yet to receive medical attention.

JAMIE FOXX REMAINS HOSPITALIZED AFTER MEDICAL COMPLICATION IN ATLANTA: REPORT

While the family has remained silent about her condition, Corinne shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday of an advertisement she and Jamie did, showing her father taking “baby steps” to learn how to use a computer.

“First he learns to sync his phone with his laptop #IntelEvo, next thing you know he’ll be editing photos on his own. Baby steps, @iamjamiefoxx. Baby steps. #ProudDaughter”

His friend and fellow actor, Kevin Hart, confirmed Foxx was on the mend.

“I think the great thing is he’s getting better in his situation,” Hart shared on the “Impaulsive” podcast.

“Everyone’s prayers, everyone’s love, the energy, it’s all seen and felt. So in this case, man, you just want the guy out of the situation he’s in and go home.

“To my knowledge, there’s a lot of progression. My love, my synergy, my energy goes to him. He’s needed. He’s needed. I know he knows that. I know he feels that because there’s been an outcry, an outpouring of support for that, so I can only hope that continues.”

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

A few other famous friends of Foxx have offered their support, including Charles E. Alston, known as Charlie Mack, who asked for prayers for the “Django Unchained” actor on social media.

“I need you to constantly guard our beloved brother @iamjamiefoxx who we all are with [love] and take care of us in our hearts, minds and prayers!!!! We need you brother. As I always say, a true champion isn’t the one who wins, it’s the one who meets and overcomes adversity,” he wrote on Instagram.

“You are [sic] the test becomes your testimony!! We all look forward to welcoming you home to celebrate, laugh with you and cheer you on.”

Actor Martin Lawrence offered similar positive feelings of Foxx, telling “Extra” last month, “I heard he was doing better. My prayers go out for him every night and I just wish him the best, one of the best we’ve had in Hollywood .Not just one of the best artists, but a good person.”

Foxx’s medical issue postponed the final days of filming “Back in Action.” Production crews in Atlanta reportedly shut down for a day, then began using a stand-in for Foxx on set.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another scene scheduled for later this weekend was also reportedly canceled due to “production changes”.

The film, which has been shooting in London and Atlanta since September, marks The return of Cameron Diaz on the big screen after her last leading role in 2014 alongside Jamie in “Annie”.

Diaz and Foxx also starred together in the 1999 soccer movie “Any Given Sunday.”