Robert De Niro net worth: How much has the actor earned throughout his career?





Iwe recently learned that robert de niro became a father for the seventh time in his life and people are scrambling to see if he has enough money to support this new child. They all want to know how much the legendary actor is really worth after a long career in the Hollywood industry. We will not only talk about his career earnings as an actor, but also about all his other business ventures that have helped him amass his fortune over the years. Born on August 17, 1943. Robert De Niro has a total of three main sources of income which consist of his acting career, Nobu Hospitality (restaurant chain) and the famous Tribeca Grill. Although he has made money in many different businesses, these are the three main sources of his income. The acting career of Robert De Niro Not only is Robert De Niro considered one of the most successful actors in film history, he is also one of the richest. From his acting career alone, De Niro has been paid hundreds of millions of dollars over the decades. On IMDB alone, De Niro has 135 outstanding credits to his name from a wide variety of different projects. Among his best works we have films like ‘angry bull‘, ‘The Godfather: Part II’, ‘Taxi Driver’, ‘The Deer Hunter’ and many more. De Niro won the Best Actor Oscar for his performance “Raging Bull” and the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role as young Vito Corleone in “The Godfather: Part 2.” De Niro’s Movie and Restaurant Chain Empires In 1994, Robert De Niro co-founded the Nobu Hospitality restaurant franchise in Los Angeles. He has now expanded to other cities in the United States and he is also the co-owner of the Tribeca Grill in New York. For that alone, his fortune leaps even further than what his acting career has ever done to him. However, Robert De Niro is also known for founding the famous Tribeca companies in 2003. This includes the Tribeca Film Festival, the Tribeca Film Festival International, Tribeca Cinemas, and the Tribeca Film, a distribution initiative. If you put it all together, Forbes estimates Robert De Niro to be around $500 million, more or less.

