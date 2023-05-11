Arinze Ifeakandu wins the Dylan Thomas Prize for his kaleidoscopic reflection of queer life in Nigeria | Books

28-year-old writer Arinze Ifeakandu has won Swansea University’s 20,000 Dylan Thomas Prize for a kaleidoscopic reflection on queer life and love in Nigeria.

The prize, which recognizes literary works by authors aged 39 or younger, is one of the most prestigious prizes for young writers.

Ifeakandus’ first collection of short stories, Gods Children Are Little Broken Things, features nine stories that examine queer love, family and loneliness within the context of Nigerian society.

The judges’ chair, books editor at BBC Audio Di Speirs, said the Ifeakandus collection shines with mature, bold, refreshing and demanding writing but is never afraid to linger and allow characters and situations develop and change, so the longer stories are almost novels in themselves.

Gods Children Are Little Broken Things also won the 2022 Republic of Consciousness Award for the United States and Canada and the Story Award Spotlight Award. The title story, organized into 14 mini-chapters, chronicles the romance of Lotanna and Kamsi, two middle schoolers whose relationship faces external cultural threats. Colm Tibn, recommending the book in the Observer, said: The characters are endowed with great complexity; the drama is within oneself as much as in the relationship between oneself and society.