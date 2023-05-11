Morse: Residents bring energy to the Villages | News | Daily Sun Villages

New concepts and major revitalization projects are underway in the north, a new downtown is taking shape in the south, a family neighborhood with a state-of-the-art charter school campus is set to open soon, and new amenities continue to provide an environment for aging well in the Villages.

But none of this would be possible without the residents, from those who pioneered the community to those who have just moved in, said Mark Morse, president and CEO of The Villages, speaking to a packed house of Villages Homeowners Advocates at the Sharon L. Morse Center for the Performing Arts.

A lot has changed since we moved here 40 years ago, he says. What you expect from the community keeps changing. And therefore, we continue to change with what you want. That’s the beauty of having the constructive interface that we have with the VHA.

And that’s the beauty of having a district government that’s as approachable, as hospitable, as responsive as the people we have here. And they are ultra-efficient.

Morse agreed with an analogy made earlier in the presentation by Peter Russell, president of the VHA who moderated the conversation on Wednesday, that the VHA, the district and the developer are all equally important legs of a stool to three feet that make up the community.

It’s a symbiotic relationship not found anywhere else in the country, he said.

We build things by listening to what you want. Then we turn it over to the community development district to run things and stay the course. Everyone here is critical.

Morse and other leaders from The Villages discussed several major projects, including:

Revitalization of areas near Spanish Springs Town Square

The successful beginnings of Sawgrass Grove

The beginnings of the Middleton family neighborhood and the new campus of The Villages Charter School

Progress of the new town centre, Eastport

Provide an environment conducive to healthy aging

District government officials shared the successes of the past year and some glimpses of the future.

The district oversaw the opening of two popular new amenities in 2022, First Responders Recreation and Black Lake Walking Path.

This year, the major renovation of Paradise Recreation, The Villages original leisure center, is moving forward.

Final design plans, incorporating resident feedback, will be provided to the Amenities Authority Committee in June for approval, said Carrie Duckett, assistant district manager. The current schedule calls for construction to begin in early 2024 and a grand opening of the new building in 2025, Duckett said.

The district also undertook a huge push when the Village Public Safety Department added ambulance transport within the community, said Kenny Blocker, district manager.

VPSD purchased 12 ambulances, including at least one from each fire station in The Villages. VPSD averaged about 1,200 to 1,300 transports per month, Blocker said.

Blocker dispelled rumors of faulty water meters in the community resulting in exorbitant bills.

The reality is that the meter failure rate is 0.0003%, he said.

Blocker said if the utility customer service team sees a reading that registers a drastic spike, they send a meter reader back to recheck the reading. If it is validated, they will call the resident to try to determine the reason for the increase.

The district is also implementing a new sustainability program for executive golf courses.

Villagers love to golf, Duckett said. We played over 2.5 million rounds of golf last year.

This means that industry standards for renovations every 15-20 years do not work in villages.

Instead, the district will oversee full renovations of all executive golf courses every 10 to 12 years to keep the grounds in pristine condition, she said.

The developer is making changes to Spanish Springs, the original downtown of the community which will celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2024.

Among the updates are:

Blondies, an outdoor bar inspired by the Sawgrass Grove outdoor space, will provide another gathering place.

Genesis Health Clubs revitalizes the space once occupied by the Rialto Theater.

Van Patten House lofts offer the opportunity to live in the heart of Town Square.

The upcoming apartments will make Spanish Springs our first mixed-use downtown, said Matt Hoopfer, executive director of Commercial Property Management. So we decided to do some cool stuff there.

Sawgrass Grove has inspired ideas that will be introduced to Spanish Springs.

It was so well received that when we looked at Spanish Springs, we were able to modernize some of these concepts here so old become new, Morse said.

Sawgrass has also provided a plan for downtown Eastport, which will combine elements of a traditional town square such as shopping, dining and entertainment with leisure facilities and golf.

The secret is that Sawgrass was a test model for what Eastport will be, said Ryan McCabe, executive vice president of operations for The Villages. Have Olympia Recreation right downtown. Well, have a new golf driving range and executive golf course right there. So, that’s Sawgrass on steroids.

A key feature of Eastport will be Central Lake, which will be large enough to host major dragon boat events.

The downtown is designed with a more European flair, said Devon Wiechens, vice president of retail design for The Villages.

It’s the first time we’ve incorporated a European style into the design,” she said. Well have back streets so hopefully get some nice bistros and shops.

Middleton will also include a shopping mall.

There is already a lot of interest in our rental teams for Eastport and Middleton, Hoopfer said.

The family neighborhood is designed to attract and retain the workforce that supports the Villages retirees.

These families will soon begin moving into the neighborhood, and The Villages Charter School’s new campus will open for the 2023-24 school year on Aug. 10, Wiechens said.

The community will not be part of The Villages, Morse said.

It’s near The Villages to serve The Villages, he said.

The Villages’ active lifestyle and social connectedness are a boon to healthy aging, Morse said.

You came here and it was a big step for you, Morse said. When you got here you went OK, I’m going to reinvent myself, there’s an energy behind it. And it happens every day. And when you move in, go see your neighbors and introduce yourself. It’s like a first year at university.

You can start over. That’s what The Villages is about. This social connectedness is a boon to health. The surgeon general just came out and said there’s an epidemic of loneliness in the United States. I thought to myself Move to The Villages for shouting out loud. We don’t have that here. It is because of the energy of the residents that the third of the stool brings to the community.

