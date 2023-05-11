Idris Elba, Bollywood, Avril Lavigne and other amazing clips from iconic songs





Samples are samples of sound recorded on any type of medium, which can then be reused as a musical instrument or a different sound recording. The use of sampling as we know it today began in the early 1980s when technology made it possible to record sound in digital format for later use in other songs. They have been part of hip-hop music, electronic music, and much popular music of the past two decades. According to popular website whosampled.com The most sampled song is ‘Amen Brother’ released in 1969 by soul and funk band The Winstons. He battery failure The role known as ‘Amen Break’ played by Gregory Coleman Used in over 6,000 songs, Unfortunately, neither Winston the drummer who played this little drum nor bandleader Richard Lewis Spencer ever received credit for the many songs that used it. Coleman died homeless and in poverty in 2006, while Spencer died in 2020 without receiving a single dollar. In this article, I’m not going to compile the most sampled songs in history or anything like that. This is just a selection of ten famous songs that use surprising and original samples you’ve probably never seen before. 1. Conversation at the beginning Taylor Swift’s “London Boy” it’s a music video Idris ElbeA real London boy, interviewed on The Late Late Show. 2. “Yes, yes” ‘Cheers (Drink to That)’ door Rihanna is taken from “I’m With You”, one of the most popular emo songs April Lavigne, 3. Success of MIA “Paper Airplanes” melody sample “Straight to Hell” at The Clash And you will be amazed when you hear it. 4. ‘Boyz’ by Charli XCX It always sounded nostalgic to you because it has coin sound effects Super Mario Bros. throughout the song. 5. Choir “From the Covenant” by Jason Derulo was born from a few lines of “Hide and Seek” by Imogen Heap, 6. “Here, Now” by Fatboy Slim derives its name and complete script from a sentence of Angela Bassette In the movie ‘Strange Days’. 7. Sam Smith used treatment sessions Donnie Darko and ‘To Die For’ And his mood suits the song perfectly. 8. The iconic dialogue of Jay Z – Ni**in Paris (official music video) Hilarious scene from ‘Lady Humps’ Will Ferrell and Jon Heder Dee Blade of Glory. 9. “The Light Is Coming” by Ariana and Nicki But produced by Pharrell, it samples very randomly a senator from pennsylvania The town hall meeting is suspended. 10. We all instantly recognize violin hooks ‘Toxic’ D Britney sample a song from the movie Bollywood ‘Ek Duuje Ke Liye’.

