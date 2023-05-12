Netflix’s Queen Cleopatra Actress Adele James Reacts To Fundamentally Racist Casting Backlash





Adele James, the British star of Netflix’s controversial new docudrama Queen Cleopatrabroke his silence on the backlash against his casting. The news of the show caused an uproar in Egypt due to the fact that a black actor (James) portrayed the former ruler. Prominent figures in the country, such as the Ministry of Antiquities, have maintained that Cleopatra had white skin and Hellenistic features. James addressed the shows reception for the first time during an appearance on the popular podcast Stephs Packed Lunch Thursday (May 11). It would be naive of me to say I didn’t expect anything at all, but I didn’t expect the magnitude of this, she told host Steph McGovern. And I think it’s distressing for anyone to receive any level of abuse, let alone the extent and the nature of what I received, which is fundamentally racist, all of it. People talk about the wrong things, she continued. Yes, we don’t know where his mother or paternal grandmother was from, but also the show is much more than the question mark over his race. If you look it’s really a very small part of the conversation it’s about the fullness of who this woman was and she was a human being and she shouldn’t be reduced to her race any more than I should or anyone shouldn’t. Adele James in Queen Cleopatra ” height=”1824″ width=”2435″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery, inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=0)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”3″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:74.9076%"/> Adele James in Queen Cleopatra (Netflix) Cleopatra was born in the Egyptian city of Alexandria in 69 BC, succeeding her father Ptolemy XII in 51 BC and ruled until his death in 30 BC. Much of his lineage, including his mother’s race, is unknown, and therefore the precise texture of his skin and hair is up for debate. Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30 day free trial Register James appeared on the podcast with his co-star John Partridge, best known for playing Christian Clarke on EastEnders, who added: The controversy is that Cleopatra is black, I don’t hear anyone saying that Julius Caesar is gay from Manchester. Were just actors at the end of the day, and sometimes our morals are on the line, were job actors. Adele James in Queen Cleopatra ” height=”2014″ width=”2685″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery,inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=2)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”3″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:75.0093%"/> Adele James in Queen Cleopatra (Netflix) James also talked about the support of the docudramas’ narrator and executive producer, Jada Pinkett Smith: she was so involved in the casting process, she watched all of our audition tapes, she gave feedback on the rushes when we were at the Morocco spinning. And she’s been such a champion of the project from the very beginning. I mean, it’s her baby. She’s an African queen and I feel like it couldn’t be more relevant and important for her to be the figurehead. It’s an icon. James’ response comes after a furious Egyptian broadcaster pledged to create its own big-budget documentary about Cleopatra using a light-skinned actor. Netflix did not respond to The Independents request for comment. Queen Cleopatra is now available on Netflix.

