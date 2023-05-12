10 Best 1967 Rise of New Hollywood Movies, Ranked

The 1960s were a decade of change in many ways, including for the movie world. This marked a period of transition from the Golden Age of Hollywood to the New Hollywood, and outside of the American film industry, various other countries also pushed the medium forward with riskier and more groundbreaking films. There was an exciting mix of old and new, with the decade serving as a final hurray for some and an opportunity for others to become prominent players in the industry.





The specific year of the decade that is (arguably) the most crucial happens to be 1967. In Hollywood, the censorship imposed by the Hays code was noticeably pushed back in 1967, and then in 1968 it was no longer enforced . To highlight and celebrate 1967 and what it meant for cinema, here are some of the biggest films released during that year, listed below from most iconic to most iconic.

ten “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner”

A movie that meant well, even if it didn’t age fantastically, Guess who’s coming to dinner still stands in many ways and can be appreciated for what it stood for at the time. It’s about an elderly white couple meeting their daughter’s new fiancée who, to their surprise, is an African American man.

It plays out with a mix of comedy and drama and focuses on the two pairs of people clashing over their different attitudes before reaching a certain level of understanding by the end of the film. He also stands out for the quality of his acting, with the last screen role of the great Spencer Tracyand also with strong performances of Catherine Hepburn And Sidney Poitier.

9 ‘Wait until nightfall’

But Audrey Hepburn is probably best known for her comedies and romance films, Wait until nightfall also showed she was capable of directing a great thriller. Hepburn plays a blind woman who unknowingly has a large amount of heroin in her apartment and finds herself targeted by a gang of criminals who invade her property in search of drugs while she is alone.

It’s an example of a home invasion-style debut movie, with Hepburn’s role as the blind protagonist being far from gimmicky, and something that adds a lot to the otherwise straightforward premise. It’s constantly tense and exciting, and also worth watching for the fact that it contains one of by Alan Arkin first major performances, where he plays the leader of the criminals in pursuit of drugs.

8 ‘In cold blood’

Although it sounds like a horror movie from the title, In cold blood technically not…but at the same time, it’s unnerving enough to be more terrifying than many horror movies. It is based on the Truman Capote novel of the same name, and depicts the aftermath of a particularly brutal murder committed by two men, where an entire family was killed in a failed robbery.

The fact that it’s based on a true story is one of the reasons it’s so unsettling, and added to that is the fact that this film feels remarkably grounded and realistic for a film made in 1967. is by no means fun to watch, but it’s very well done, and isn’t afraid to tackle tough questions around the idea of ​​justice, the legal system and the death penalty.

7 “The Dirty Dozen”

The Dirty Dozen has a perfect action movie premise and executes it remarkably well. It follows a group of military prisoners (many on death row) during World War II who are told they will have their sentence reduced if they take part in a dangerous assassination mission where the chances of survival are slim.

It follows a standard action movie formula where a team is recruited, they plan their mission, and then they execute said mission throughout the final act of the film. When it comes to explosive action, it’s surprising how well such an old movie does, and the formula will be familiar to those who are fans of (the not great) suicide squad or (large enough) The Suicide Squad.

6 ‘Cool Luke’

Iconics abound Paul Newman performances there, but few are as famous as his role in Cool Hand Luke. He plays the title character, a rebellious prisoner who continually clashes with prison guards and becomes beloved by other prisoners stuck on the same Florida prison farm as him.

It captures the youthful, anti-authority sentiment present in the late 1960s, with the film and its main character living as countercultural icons. The film itself also holds up well and is quite entertaining to watch, standing out as one of the greatest and most famous prison films of the 20th century.

5 ‘In the heat of the Night’

1967 was a great year for Sidney Poitier because not only did he star in Guess who’s coming to dinnerbut he was also the protagonist of In the heat of the Night. This crime drama also won best picture at the 1967 Oscars and has a plot that follows the character of Poitier – an African-American detective – tasked with leading a murder investigation in a small southern town plagued by racism.

It may not treat the subject matter with as much nuance as a film today, but it can be credited with doing it well by 1960s standards. It also tells a strong crime/mystery story and deals with themes related to racism, making it one of those classic films that is as engaging as it is thought-provoking.

4 ‘The producers’

Mel Brooks has become famous for its various genre parodies over the years (its best being perhaps the Western parody Blazing Saddles), but The producers stands out for not being exactly a parody of a specific genre. It’s certainly satirical and pokes fun at musicals and drama, and contains the style of humor found in Brooks’ other films.

It centers on two men trying to make their way into a small fortune by laying down what’s guaranteed to be a flop, only to find the production is so bad people love to watch it. It’s a clever premise that leads to a lot of funny and biting moments, and the main cast – Zero Mostel And Gene Wilder – make a fantastic comedy duet.

3 ‘The Samurai’

Jean Pierre Melville was one of the greatest French filmmakers of all time, and the Samurai is probably his best known work. It’s a slow-paced but engrossing crime thriller that centers on a lone professional hitman who, after a job goes wrong, finds himself on the run from forces that want him dead.

It’s an impeccably elegant film, and while it’s by no means lacking in substance, the style of it all is what ends up sticking in the mind the most. Well, that and the main performance of Alain Delonwho is one of the most recognizable French movie stars of all time, and many would consider her role in the Samurai be its definitive role.

2 ‘Bonnie and Clyde’

A historical film that is also one of the best detective films of all time, Bonnie and Clyde is an undeniable classic in every sense of the word. It features a somewhat glamorous (if sometimes gritty) look at the lives of the infamous titular duo, who were a love couple during the Great Depression who rose to fame for their various bank robberies.

Although 1967 as a whole changed the way movies were made a lot, Bonnie and Clyde might be the single movie that influenced the change the most. It was more violent than much of what came before, it had and creative editing (much like French New Wave films), and it was morally more complex than previous crime films, given that it portrays the main characters as anti-heroes. More than 50 years later, watching it still leaves quite an impression.

1 ‘The graduation’

It’s a close call between Bonnie and Clyde And The graduationbut the latter is now probably the best film of 1967. It also pushed the envelope for its time, and while it featured no graphic violence or criminal characters, it was quite racy and unafraid to deal with taboo subjects through its story of a young man struggling to make the final leap from student to adult.

It’s a testament to the film’s audacity that the central part of the story – involving the title character having an affair with an older married woman – still feels uncomfortable to watch today. It’s a funny, dark, provocative, unnerving and entertaining film at the same time. It’s perfectly acted and written with precision to the point where it’s easy to call The graduation an untouchable classic.

