Twitter users show their love for new Kids Coventry City Council TV show





Pictured: Xorin and her mother Kelly, courtesy of Richard Ansett/Channel 4 Viewers were mesmerized by the close look at teenagers and their families in the Coventry care system and those working to help and support them. Wednesday’s first episode told the story of Xorin, who, after being exploited as a young teenager, returns home to Coventry from a children’s home in Wales to rebuild his life with mum Kelly. We also caught up with Annabelle, 19, who is pregnant and determined to break the caregiving cycle that led her to be separated from her parents at the age of five. Comments on Twitter after the first episode included: Well, that was pretty brilliant.

#children, we are so proud that our children were able to share their stories. Social work is a powerful and rewarding career if you are interested in a career with us in Coventry come and meet us May 25 Coventry Council House 4pm-8pm Come and see what our social work academy has to offer

Coventry Children’s Services I am very grateful to you for making such an insightful documentary. It makes me even more excited to qualify next month! #children

Three quarters into the first episode of #kids and I think it’s the most impressive portrayal of the challenges and privileges of being a social worker, and the most sensitive and thoughtful insight into the lives of young incapacitated to stay at home

Great sensitivity and balance from @Channel4 as usual, showing how we’re all too quick to judge people whose lives we don’t understand #kids

I hope #Kids really helps bring about change, as people get to see what the reality of leaving care at such a young age is like for those who are currently experiencing it.

#kids the fact that I’m graduating as a social worker in a few months. It reminds me exactly why I do what I do and why I want to change the system

Not a surprising documentary for those who have lived the experience. A documentary that was needed. I hope that a wider audience can see the problems faced by young people experienced in care thanks to this series

#Kids is already showing that these are complex stories that don’t have a binary right or wrong answer.

These #Kids are so much more impressive than the adults around them, so far.

Like someone literally ripped my heart out. Birth parents on the day their child was removed.

Contrary to popular belief, the vast majority of parents love their children and want help caring for them. #CHILDREN

Really good to see #Kids tonight on @channel4. The youngsters came across as incredibly resilient and thoughtful and seemed to have learned a lot from their time #incare. Reflect on their youth and seek answers. A positive story about the healthcare system. Congratulations to all.

I am currently watching #KIDS on Channel4. A fascinating, emotional and powerful insight into the healthcare system.

I can’t believe everyone who watches this show doesn’t think what a lovely mom Annabelle is to Cody and wish him a happy childhood with his mom #kids

Heart breaks watching the #kids – but have so much respect for Annabel – what an amazing woman, go ahead girl!

What a sad program, it’s hard enough for a child growing up in a safe environment today, what chance do they have? But what a mature 18 year old Annabel, really deserves a chance to create a better, happier and safer future #kids The show returns Wednesday, May 17 when viewers will meet Byron and Bayley as they negotiate independent living for the first time as they leave the safety and support of their caregivers. The final episode on May 24 will see Havana searching for information on her biological father and Kane wondering why he was taken into care. To see all the news on the show and more about the Council’s work to protect children and young people, visit www.coventry.gov.uk/kids. To join the conversation on Twitter, use #kids.

