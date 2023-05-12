Alibaba Co-Founder Sees AI Transforming Entertainment Industry, Talks Digital Personalities, Studios and More





Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) co-founder and executive vice president Joe Tsai sees AI tools as pivotal in transforming the future of the entertainment industry, according to his speech Wednesday at BEYOND Expo 2023.

Tsai hailed Macau CEO Ho Iat Seng’s drive to transform the economy from a single game industry to entertainment, content, healthcare, sustainability and consumption, Technode reports.

Tsai highlighted how the launch of ChatGPT revolutionized generative AI.

Tsai stressed the importance of online retail to the Chinese economy, expressing their desire to help the country develop the economy through consumption.

Tsai saw generative AI as central to digital entertainment, solving the problems of managing actors, actresses, and logistics headwinds.

He talked about creating digital personalities and fusing them with an American sport, like baseball, with something from China in a sort of Chinese-American scene promoting Major League Baseball. With generative AI, he claimed to create the model in a week.

He discussed creating a studio with very little space using LED panels and creating LED screens with stages. He mentioned their studio in Beijing, about 2,000 square meters that can handle anything.

Tsai also discussed creating something real and then there are post-production tools to make it virtual, helping to democratize production and the entire post-production process.

Tsai also floated the idea of ​​marketing a movie with generative AI, using them to create and promote posters.

He saw generative AI play a crucial role in circumventing the handicaps associated with the profitable management of humans.

Price Action: Shares of BABA traded up 2.77% at $85.25 pre-market when last checked on Thursday.

