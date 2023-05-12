Entertainment
Amy Jackson on her love affair with Chopard and Indian films
Our summer coverage features Bollywood star Amy Jackson as she discusses her latest films, Mission and Crakk. We also dive into her jewelry box and find out about her relationship with Swiss jeweler Chopard.
Story by Jessica Bumpus, Photography by Hannah Cosgrove, Styling (fashion) by Alicia Ellis, Styling (jewelry) by Felix Bischof
In a past life, Amy Jackson, the awe-inspiring Scouse actress who made a name for herself in Indian cinema, remembers hopping into prop favorite Mikey before Friday nights in Liverpool.
We have a beautiful new gorgeous dress and we want matching jewelry to go with it, she said. They had all the bling and all the drama… and I mean, bigger is better. Typically, she would have two chandeliers hanging from her ears. I’ve always liked a bit of drama when it comes to jewelry, she says. And I’m so lucky now to wear the real deal. This novelty never fades.
Jackson has worked with luxury jewelry house Chopard for three years and is now well-acquainted with life on the red carpet (her Instagram, which has 12.9 million followers, shows some particularly shining moments).
Today on our shoot (which has an air of 1990s haute couture), she enjoyed discovering the various jewels and gemstones she wore, including Chopard as well as Bulgari, Graff and Louis Vuitton, among them. To be able to wear these incredible jewels, a dream, she says.
In her own words, the actress – whose work you may not yet know; she was also in the American superhero television series super girl – admits that her career has been so random and so beautiful at the same time, and points out that it is not something she could have planned. And when you hear its trajectory, you’ll understand why.
Jackson never wanted to be an actress. But one day, when she was around 14 or 15, she was spotted by a model agent at Manchester Piccadilly station as she got off the train with her sister. This in turn, around 2008, led to her being scouted by a director: she was cast as the Governors Daughter in the 2010 film. Madrasapattinam.
And that gave me quite a career in India at the time, which was a crazy whirlwind. I had never experienced anything like it, especially at that age, she says. I think I had never traveled further than Spain on vacation and then I was swept away by Bollywood and India and a completely different culture and it led me to a whole new way of life.
She had every intention of going back to school and following the traditional path of college life. But, instead, she would end up living in Mumbai for five years; learning Hindi and Tamil with the help of a tutor and learning on the job – where she discovered her passion and turned it into a very successful new career path.
Do you know what my mother said? Because obviously I hadn’t done any films before and not really acting in school – I loved it but didn’t see it as a career path. And I remember being on the plane and my mom was like – I was 15 at the time – and she said, Amy, I really hope you get to play. I was like me too! “.
Read the full cover story in our Summer 2023 issue, available here.
Hair by Shukeel Murtaza, makeup by Barrie Griffith, assistant jeweler Joshua Hendren, assistant stylist Imy Moore
