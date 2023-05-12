Oscars 2024 Predictions: SUPPORTING ACTOR (May)

Picture it, May 2023. My first Oscar supporting actor predictions from last season and into the top 5 are *checks notes* Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons for Martin Scorsese’s The Moonflower Slayers. Well, what’s old is new again as here we are a year later with an actual release date for the film (October 6) and an out-of-competition debut at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival, which starts next week.

Two-time Oscar winner and seven-time acting nominee De Niro missed out on his last collaboration with Scorsese (2019’s The Irishmanwhich earned him a Best Picture nomination as a producer) and it’s been a decade since his last nomination, for 2012 Silver Linings Playbook (in supporting role). Plemons is a very recent nominee, earning his for 2021 The power of the dogsupporting.

These aren’t the only possible duos that could appear, as The purple color, Oppenheimer And poor things all have the potential to attract the attention of its male supporting cast. Although the 1985 film version of The purple color did not win a supporting actor for Danny Glover as Mister, the original 2005 Broadway production won a featured actor in a musical nomination for Brandon Victor Dixon as Harpo, played by Corey Hawkins in the short story musical comedy. There’s also Emmy Award-winning Colman Domingo as Gentleman Here and Oscar-winning Louis Gossett Jr. as Old Gentleman, both of whom could star. Oppenheimerby Christopher Nolan, is a jam-packed ensemble helmed by Cillian Murphy and the summer outing could make room for previous acting nominees Matt Damon (and original screenplay winner) and/or Robert Downey Jr. Yorgos Lanthimos will give us poor things in early September, where Christopher Abbott and Ramy Youssef will aim for their first-ever nods against co-stars Willem Dafoe (four Oscar nominations) and Mark Ruffalo (three Oscar nominations). We won’t know the correct category placement until we do, but Dafoe is probably the best bet here.

I think a handful of movies look like releases in 2024 and it’s so early in the year that we know several undated movies will likely be pushed. by Netflix The piano lessonstarring Samuel L. Jackson and Danielle Deadwyler, just went into production last month and they have a very healthy roster to promote once again, but I’m including it for now because it’s taken until festivals in fall last year to officially know that the streamer Rust And Shirley weren’t making the 2023 cut.

Here are my Supporting Actor Oscars 2024 predictions for May 2023.

Robert De Niro – Flower Moon Killers (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures) Jesse Plemons – Flower Moon Killers (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures) Colman Domingo – The Color Purple (Warner Bros) Willem Dafoe – Poor Things (Searchlight Images) Samuel L. Jackson – The Piano Lesson (Netflix) Corey Hawkins – The Color Purple (Warner Bros) Brian Tyree Henry – Flint Strong (MGM) Ryan Gosling – Barbie (Warner Bros) – leader or support? Richard E. Grant – Saltburn (Amazon Studios) Matt Damon – Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)

Other contenders and/or possible 2024 versions:

Christopher Abbott – Poor Things (Searchlight footage)

Ben Affleck – Aerial (Amazon Studios)

Riz Ahmed – Nails (Apple Original Movies)

Jason Bateman – Air (Amazon Studios)

Jamie Bell – Strangers (Searchlight Pictures)

Gael Garca Bernal – Holland, Michigan (Amazon Studios)

Demin Bichir – Bloodless (Freemantle)

Esteban Bigliardi – Snow Society (Netflix)

Matt Bomer – Maestro (Netflix)

Austin Butler – The Cyclists (20th Century Studios)

Raul Castillo – Cassandro (Amazon Studios)

Josh Charles – Mothers Instinct (NEON)

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Book of Clarence (Sony Pictures)

Paul Dano – Spaceman (Netflix)

Harris Dickinson – Blitz (Apple Original Movies)

Harris Dickinson – The Iron Claw (A24)

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)

Joel Edgerton – The Boat Boys (MGM)

Jacob Elordi – Priscilla (A24)

Jacob Elordi – Saltburn (Amazon Studios)

Chris Evans – Pain Hustlers (Netflix)

Mike Faist – Challengers (MGM)

Ben Foster – Long Day’s Journey Into Night (MGM)

Noah Galvin – Theater Camp (Searchlight Images)

Gideon Glick – Maestro (Netflix)

Matthew Goode – Freud’s Last Session (Sony Pictures Classics)

Louis Gossett Jr. – The Color Violet (Warner Bros)

Stephen Graham – Blitz (Apple Original Movies)

Tom Hardy – The Cyclists (20th Century Studios)

Stephen McKinley Henderson – Civil War (A24)

Lucas Hedges – Shirley (Netflix)

Glenn Howerton – Blackberry (IFC Films)

Terrence Howard – Shirley (Netflix)

Bill Irwin – Rustin (Netflix)

Tommy Lee Jones – The Funeral (Amazon Studios)

Key Keegan-Michael – Wonka (Warner Bros)

Gabriel Leone Ferrari (STX Entertainment)

Anders Danielsen Lie – Mothers Instinct (NEON)

John Magaro – Past Lives (A24)

Eddie Marsan – Back to Black (Focus Features)

James McAvoy – The Book of Clarence (Sony Pictures)

Holt McCallany – The Iron Claw (A24)

Matthew McFayden – Holland, Michigan (Amazon Studios)

Charles Melton – May December (TBD)

Paul Mescal – Foreigners (Searchlight Images)

Wagner Moura – Civil War (A24)

Jack O’Connell – Back to Black (Focus Features)

Jack O’Connell – Ferrari (STX Entertainment)

Josh O’Connor – Challengers (MGM)

Pedro Pascal – Drive-Away Dolls (Focus Features)

Adam Pearson – A Different Man (A24)

Aaron Stone – Enemy (Amazon Studios)

Tahar Rahim – Napoleon (Apple Original Films/Sony Pictures)

Seth Rogen – Dumb Money (Sony Pictures)

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things (Searchlight Images)

Michael Shannon – The Cyclists (20th Century Studios)

Sebastian Stan – Dumb Money (Sony Pictures)

Omar Sy – The Book of Clarence (Sony Pictures)

Glynn Turman – Rustin (Netflix)

Enzo Vogrincic – Snow Society (Netflix)

Jeremy Allen White – The Iron Claw (A24)

Ramy Youssef – Poor Things (Searchlight Images)

Without American distribution: Paul Bettany – The Collaboration (TBD), Daniel Brhl – The Collaboration (TBD), Benedict Cumberbatch – The End We Start From (TBD), Willem Dafoe – Gonzo Girl (TBD), Chiwetel Ejiofor – Rob Peace (TBD) ), Paapa Essiedu – The Outrun (TBD), Jude Law – Firebrand (TBD), John Lithgow – Conclave (TBD), Jeremy Pope – The Collaboration (TBD), Jonathan Pryce – One Life (TBD), Andy Samberg – Lee ( TBD), Alexander Skarsgrd – Lee (TBD), Timothy Spall – Wicked Little Letters (TBD), Stanley Tucci – Conclave (TBD)

