Michael J. Fox Recalls “Literally Diving Into Garbage Cans For Food” Before His Hollywood Success
“I was living on the fringes. I was 18, no money, no connections,” the actor said
Michael J. Fox remembers how he struggled to stay afloat when he started out in Hollywood.
By speaking with Variety for a cover story published Thursday about his career and new documentary Encore: A Film by Michael J. FoxFox, 61, recalled his early years in the industry after dropping out of high school to move from Canada to Los Angeles.
After explaining that he had felt from an early age “more talented than a lot of people”, the Back to the future the actor recalled a moment from his film debut on the 1980 film midnight madness where he realized he was going to “make it happen”.
“I was sitting with all these actors and I remember thinking, ‘Why is this going to work for me and not for them?’ ‘ said Fox. “It’s not that I wished them bad luck or bad luck, I wished them all the success in the world.
“But I knew I was going to get there. God knows why,” he said. Variety. “I was living on the fringes. I was 18, with no money, no connections, literally rummaging through garbage cans for food.”
The remarkable career of Fox and three decades of experience living with Parkinson’s disease are covered in his new documentary, which has received significant support from friends like And Ryan, Bill Murray And Katie Couric ahead of its Friday streaming debut.
On May 4, Ryan, Murray, Couric and others, including Joan Jett, Sharon Osbourne and the former Fox Save me costar Denis Learyattended a special screening of the film at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center in New York.
Fox recently told PEOPLE, “it means so much” to see that they all showed up to watch his Apple TV+ movie. “Especially if you can get Bill to come, you did something. You moved mountains! he joked. “And Meg. Joan was there. So many people. It means a lot to me because friendship means a lot.”
He continued that “the mere fact that they want” to come, rather than out of a sense of obligation, was moving.
RELATED VIDEO: Meg Ryan Makes Rare Appearance As She Comes Out To Support Michael J. Fox And His New Documentary
Alwaysdirected by Davis Guggenheim, chronicles Fox’s childhood in Canada, his rise to stardom on Family tieshis diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease and his life today with his wife of 35 years, Tracy Pollan, 62, and their four children, Sam, 33, twins Aquinnah and Schuyler, 28, and Esm, 21.
“It’s really an unusual film. It really brings people together in a way that makes me feel good given how much we fight against each other and how far apart we are as a society,” said he told PEOPLE.
Encore: A Film by Michael J. Fox streams on Apple TV+ Friday.
