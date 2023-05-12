5 Times Deepika Padukone Defied Bollywood Ways of Stardom





TIME magazine’s most recent cover features Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone. The iconic magazine called Deepika Padukone a global star bringing the world to Bollywood. Amid the interaction she had with TIME Magazine, she spoke about her relationship with Ranveer Singh, India’s representation at the Oscars, and the constant political backlash she has faced over the years. Deepika Padukone is one of those actors who rose to fame with unconventional roles. Look at some examples where Deepika Padukone went against Bollywood celebrity standards and captured people’s hearts. 1. His JNU visit In January 2020, Deepika Padukone was seen at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to express her solidarity with the students who were attacked by a mob. She decided to remain silent in the face of growing anger and protests against the CAA, NRC and violent incidents on college campuses. This time she was in Delhi because of the promotion of her movie “Chhapaak”. 2. Appearing at the awards show in jeans and an oversized shirt There’s no denying that Deepika Padukone is a fashion queen, but at the 67th Filmfare Awards, Deepika Padukone was spotted in an oversized shirt and denim jeans that were the talk of the town. Her very purpose for appearing at the awards ceremony was to support her superstar husband Ranveer Singh who received the Best Actor (Male) award for his role in the 2021 film 83. 3. Talking about mental health and suicidal thoughts During a media event in Mumbai, the actress recalled her battle with depression, her mental health issues and how she overcame it with the support of her family and the help of medical professionals. Deepika said, I was at the peak of my career and everything was fine, so there was no reason or no apparent reason why I should have felt the way I felt, but I would crumble for no reason. There were days when I just didn’t want to wake up, I slept because sleep was an escape for me, sometimes I was suicidal. Don’t Miss: Celebrity Style 101: 3 Times Deepika Padukone Gave Us Epic Met Gala Looks 4. Getting Married at the Peak of Your Career Deepika Padukone married Ranveer Singh on November 14, 2018 and her movie Padmaavat was also released on January 25, 2018. She was at the peak of her career making outstanding films which were also a big hit at the box office. While doing promotions for her movie Cocktail, she said in an interview, The actor believes that if marriage doesn’t affect an actor’s career, it shouldn’t affect an actress. It should depend on what the woman wants. If a woman is ambitious then she should keep working but keeping in mind the Indian culture and tradition and the values ​​we are brought up with, family becomes our priority after marriage. The decision should be his. Not to be missed: Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone will be present as a presenter and adds another feather to her cap 5. Faced with the boycott of his films Even after being an A-list Bollywood actress, Deepika Padukone also faced boycott for her films like Padmaavat, Chhapaak and Pathaan. The film Padmaavat faced many protests regarding the scenes in the film, the name of the film and the Rajput groups vandalizing the film set. Then if you talk about her movie Pathaan, there was a song named Besharam Rang in which Deepika is seen wearing a saffron colored outfit and Shah Rukh Khan holding her in his arms. The song sparked a storm on Twitter regarding everything from religious identities and ideologies to the color of the actors’ clothes. But both films were big hits at the box office. For more stories like this, stay tuned to HerZindagi.

