Longtime ‘General Hospital’ actor Jacklyn Zeman dies at 70 – National

Jacklyn Zeman, who played Bobbie Spencer for 45 years on ABC general hospital, is dead. She was 70 years old.

Zeman died after a short battle with cancer, her family confirmed on Wednesday. The news of his death was first announced by the series’ executive producer, Frank Valentini.

“Heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Jackie Zeman,” he wrote on Twitter. “Like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a shining light and a true professional who brought so much positive energy to her work.”

Jackie will be greatly missed, but her positive spirit will always live on with our cast and crew. We offer our deepest condolences to his loved ones, friends and family, especially his daughters Cassidy and Lacey. #GH — Franck Valentini (@valentinifrank) May 11, 2023

ABC Entertainment and general hospital also released a statement stating, “Jacklyn Zeman has been a beloved member of the general hospital and the ABC Family since creating the iconic role of Bobbie Spencer more than 45 years ago. She leaves behind a lasting legacy for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of bad girl turned hero and her kind heart and radiant spirit will always be remembered. We are devastated by the news of his passing and send our deepest condolences to Jackie’s family, friends and loved ones.

Zeman joined general hospital in 1977 as Barbara Jean, who went by Bobbie, and was the feisty younger sister of Anthony Gearys Luke Spencer. Zeman grew to think of Geary as off-camera family. “I’m probably closer to him than I would be to a real brother,” she told Maurice Benard in his State of Mind YouTube series last year.

Bobbie had worked as a teenage prostitute and given up a baby for adoption, but managed to turn her life around and become a nurse at General Hospital. Zeman’s portrayal of Spencer was a high-spirited, optimistic woman who was as sweet as pie but also had a sense of self. She suffered no fools and had no problem revoking niceties if warranted.

Jacklyn Zeman, as Bobbie Spencer on ABC’s ‘General Hospital,’ tends to a patient in an ambulance during a taping of the ‘GH’ premiere special in Los Angeles, November 20, 1996 .

AP Photo/Susan Sterner



“Bobbie has been a fascinating person for me to play,” she said in a 1982 interview. “I can do … all the things that most women think of but wouldn’t dare.”

One of Zeman’s most memorable scenes took place in 1994, when Bobbies’ daughter, BJ, was in a school bus accident that left her brain dead. Bobbie and her husband Tony (played by Brad Maule) made the decision to donate their daughter’s heart to her cousin, Maxie, who has Kawasaki disease.

Actress Laura Wright, who plays Bobbies daughter Carly Spencer, posted a series of heartbroken emojis. Jon Lindstrom, who plays Kevin Collins, wrote: “This is going to take me a minute to process. I can’t believe there’s still a life force like his.

Born March 6, 1953 in Englewood, NJ, Zeman discovered a love for dance as a child and as a teenager began performing in school productions. She worked in Venezuela as a dancer after high school and pre-med at New York University, but dropped out when she was offered a contract on the ABC soap opera. A life to live after being initially hired for only three days of work.

On A lifeshe played Lana McClain for a little over a year and then left to general hospital. “I didn’t even audition,” she told a blogger in 2010. Zeman was nominated for four Daytime Emmy Awards for her work on the show.

Outside of soap operas, Zeman worked as a Playboy Bunny to help pay for his education and also acted in commercials. She had a role in the years 1982 National Lampoons Class Reunion and appeared in a series of TV movies, including ABC Afterschool Special Montana Crossroads in 1993. She also had a series regular role as Sofia Madison in the crime drama series The Baywhich earned him a fifth Emmy nomination.

Zeman makes his last appearance on general hospital was in April for the wedding of his characters grandson. The same month, she also celebrated the show’s 60th anniversary by posting a video on Instagram for fans.

“A heartfelt thank you to the very special people who have been watching, supporting and keeping us on the air all these years. We love you,” she said.

She was married and divorced three times, first to Glenn Gordon and later to Steve Gribbin and disc jockey Murray Murray the K Kaufman. Zeman’s survivors include two daughters, Cassidy and Lacey, from his marriage to Gordon.





