Hollywood writers try to find a love match while picketing





BURBANK, California, May 11 (Reuters) – As striking Hollywood writers protest working conditions, some are demanding more than a new contract. They are also looking for love on the picket lines. Single members of the Writers Guild of America gathered outside the grounds of Universal Studios this week for a combination of picketing and a dating mixer that later moved to a taco restaurant. “Writers love to multi-task, so this is perfect for us,” said 42-year-old “Feed the Devil” writer Matt Altman. “We can hang out, picket like we’re supposed to and maybe meet the love of our life,” Altman added. “Isn’t every story a love story in the end?” The event was hosted by “Family Guy” writer Jaydi Samuels Kuba, who also runs a matchmaking business. “For us, it was just a fun opportunity for writers to meet without the pressure of having crazy work hours,” Kuba said. Picketers interested in romance displayed colorful ribbons. Pink indicated interest in dating women, blue was for men, and purple was for openness to everyone. Ribbons were tied around placards, wrists, and even matched certain outfits. “Love, Victor” writer Van B. Nguyen, 37, said she thought it was a fun idea to combine the fight for change with the fight for love. “I think we’re here trying to fight for what’s ours, why not try to connect as well?” she said. Altman, like many other singles in attendance, said he was already preparing for future mixers as the strike continued. “I think we should do it for the whole strike, absolutely. When the strike is over, we might all be coupled. Who knows?” he said. (This story has been corrected to change Van B. Nguyen’s gender to female from male in paragraphs 9 and 10) Reporting by Rollo Ross and Danielle Broadway; Editing by Jamie Freed Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. Danielle Broadway Thomson Reuters Danielle Broadway covers topics ranging from movie premieres, celebrity news, Hollywood legal proceedings, theater, press conferences, corporate stories and more at Thomson Reuters. She has a bachelor’s and master’s degree in English Literature from Cal State Long Beach and has previously worked at the Los Angeles Times and freelanced at Teen Vogue, USA Today, Black Girl Nerds and other outlets. Danielle won an LA Press Club award for her Los Angeles Times cover story on the portrayal of South Los Angeles on the show “Insecure” and is nominated for the GLAAD Media Award for her work on the episode “Subcultured.” from the PBS series on gay rodeo. She is a member of the Critics Choice Association, the Hollywood Critics Association and GALECA.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/hollywood-writers-try-strike-love-match-while-picketing-2023-05-11/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos