Hollywood writers try to find a love match while picketing

BURBANK, California, May 11 (Reuters) – As striking Hollywood writers protest working conditions, some are demanding more than a new contract. They are also looking for love on the picket lines.

Single members of the Writers Guild of America gathered outside the grounds of Universal Studios this week for a combination of picketing and a dating mixer that later moved to a taco restaurant.

“Writers love to multi-task, so this is perfect for us,” said 42-year-old “Feed the Devil” writer Matt Altman.

“We can hang out, picket like we’re supposed to and maybe meet the love of our life,” Altman added. “Isn’t every story a love story in the end?”

The event was hosted by “Family Guy” writer Jaydi Samuels Kuba, who also runs a matchmaking business.

“For us, it was just a fun opportunity for writers to meet without the pressure of having crazy work hours,” Kuba said.

Picketers interested in romance displayed colorful ribbons. Pink indicated interest in dating women, blue was for men, and purple was for openness to everyone.

Ribbons were tied around placards, wrists, and even matched certain outfits.

“Love, Victor” writer Van B. Nguyen, 37, said she thought it was a fun idea to combine the fight for change with the fight for love.

“I think we’re here trying to fight for what’s ours, why not try to connect as well?” she said.

Altman, like many other singles in attendance, said he was already preparing for future mixers as the strike continued.

“I think we should do it for the whole strike, absolutely. When the strike is over, we might all be coupled. Who knows?” he said.

(This story has been corrected to change Van B. Nguyen’s gender to female from male in paragraphs 9 and 10)

Reporting by Rollo Ross and Danielle Broadway; Editing by Jamie Freed

