You have to admire Apples literary ambitions, tackling giant contemporary tomes like Pachinko (set in Korea and Japan), Shantaram (India) and, closer to us, the new eight-part adaptation of city on fireGarth Risk Hallbergs sprawling 2015 saga encompassing a panorama of New York City, from the downtown club scene to the penthouses of Fifth Avenue.
What connects these disparate worlds is Sam (the luminous Chase Sui Wonders), a punk-rock-loving NYU undergrad whose self-published zine may provide clues to who shot her in downtown Central Park on July 4. While she’s in a coma, Fire Unevenly mixes bomb-throwing hipsters, pretentious bohemian artists, and grimy developers in the face of outrageous ruin. You can see why this source material appealed Josh Schwartz And Stephanie Sauvage of Gossip Girl fame, but the scope proves too daunting a narrative challenge, and they diluted the stories’ impact by moving the time frame from 1977 to the post-9/11 metropolis of 2003.
On the page (some 900 of them), Fire was sometimes difficult to follow. Onscreen, it’s harder to care, as hardly anyone in the talented cast registers as a genuine human being, making the many convoluted plot coincidences hard to swallow.
Here’s a thankfully quick look at this uneasy hybrid of Jonathan Franzen-style social satire and Dickensian melodrama. Jemima Church (Girls) plays Regan, the chilly daughter of a tycoon who faces prison, a dilemma for which she blames her smug demon step-uncle Amory (John Cameron Mitchell, even more exaggerated than usual). She dumped her unfaithful husband (SuccessionsAshley Zukerman) three guesses who he was cheating with and she also walked away from her drug-addicted artist brother William (YoungrsNico Tortorelle), whom the family has not seen for fifteen years. For a minute, William was the lead singer of a one-hit punk band Sam was obsessed with. The other musicians have now become revolutionaries, burning down abandoned buildings to protest gentrification or a similar cause.
Luckily, Regans’ child is tutored by Williams’ serious lover, Mercer (Xavier Clyde), a would-be writer who yearns for William to give up his bad habits and reunite with his wealthy clan. Unfortunately, Mercer crashes the 4th of July family celebration, only to discover Sam’s body across the street and become (but not for long) a suspect. The double mystery of who shot Sam and why she was so far uptown in the first place continues to get lost amid the various other plot threads and flashbacks. Only Sams married best friend, naive teenager Charlie (Wyatt Oleff) from Long Island, escapes caricature as he straddles high and low society in search of answers.
The novel reaches a wild and prolonged climax during the historic and chaotic blackout of 1977. This version builds on a similar but far less resonant incident from August 2003, but falls apart when we should be feeling the fire of narrative urgency.
