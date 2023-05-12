Aquaman Actor Reveals Kidney Cancer Diagnosis – The Hollywood Reporter

Dolph Lundgren says he was diagnosed with kidney cancer eight years ago and at one point was told by a doctor that he only had two to three years left to live.

THE Aquaman And Rocky IV The star first opened up about her diagnosis while appearing on In Depth with Graham Bensinger. He was first diagnosed in 2015 after doctors in Los Angeles discovered a cancerous tumor in his kidney. Lundgren says he’s opening up about it now to help raise awareness.

“If you can save the life of someone who was in my situation, then it’s worth it for sure,” he said. “As an actor you try to put positive emotion and positive energy into the world and I’ve always tried to be nice to everyone and meet all the fans, anyone, and that’s my thing. may have come back somehow.”

While discussing his years-long treatment, the actor said he started with “scans every six months” in 2015, moved to every year, and eventually was “well for five years.” Then, while back in Sweden in 2020, he said he had acid reflux and showed up for a check-up. “I did an MRI and they found there were a few other tumors around that area,” he explained.

The actor noted that he underwent surgery in which six tumors were removed, but discovered that another had been discovered.

“There’s a picture that I was going to make and play that was starting in the fall. The doctor called me when I was in Alabama ready to shoot and said, ‘They found another tumor in the liver,” he recalls. “At that point, I began to realize that it was something serious. They did a CT scan to prepare for the surgery. And the surgeon called me and said, ‘No, it’s grown now. It is too big. We cannot remove it. It’s like the size of a small lemon.

He would then have to go on other therapies which started to cause side effects like diarrhoea, which caused him to lose a lot of weight – something he and his fiancé “endured”. These difficulties continued during a trip to London in the fall of 2021, where he went to film Consumables 4 And Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

“The problem was that the doctor there (Cedars) didn’t really share information with us. We didn’t really know what was going on,” he recalls. “I haven’t heard from the people at Cedars for six months. They never called me or anything. I think now, looking back, they probably thought, “Oh, I’m a lost deal.”

Lundgren said his health team’s tone had started to change, with the doctor “saying things like, ‘You should probably take a break and spend more time with your family and so on. This prompted him to ask how long he had left, to which the doctor replied “two or three years”, although Lundgren said he “could tell in his voice that he probably thought that it was less.”

“You kind of look at your life and you’re like, ‘I’ve had a great life. I had a great life. I’ve already lived five lives in one with everything I’ve done,” said the Creed II said the star. “So it wasn’t like I was bitter about it. It was like I felt sorry for my kids and my fiancé and the people around you because I’m still a pretty young and pretty active guy.

That prognosis, however, would be pushed back after the Hollywood entertainer sought a second opinion from a doctor who treated his kidney cancer with an approach that targeted a common mutation in lung cancer. The actor reveals that if he had followed the advice of the first doctor, “he would have about three or four months left”. said Lundgren.

Instead, he saw a drastic difference, and in three months, “things went down 20, 30 percent.” He added that he had continued this form of treatment until 2022, with his drugs shrinking his tumors by around 90%. The whole experience is something that made him “enjoy life more”.

“Now I’m removing the remaining scar tissue from these tumors,” the actor said. “Hopefully when they take them out there won’t be any cancerous activity and the medications I’m taking will get rid of everything else.”