Entertainment
Mother’s Day, shopping, outdoors and more
Celebrate Mother’s Day weekend with an assortment of brunches, wine tastings, plus classic cars, farmers markets and shopping opportunities.
1. Mother’s Day Events, Tea and Brunches
If there’s anything to plan for this weekend, it’s to pay tribute to our dear mom and give her a beautiful Mother’s Day.
Mother’s Day weekend at Columbia kicks off with tea, sweets and champagne at Aubree P. Boutique starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, while continuing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Receive a free gift with a purchase of $50 or more.
Visit The Factory at Columbia, 101 N. James M. Campbell Blvd., this Sunday for afternoon tea at the Nashville Tea Company from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Places will be available at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Add a little twist to your Mother’s Day at Grinder’s Switch, 510 N. Garden St., which will host a wine and cheese pairing beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $37.50.
2. Cruisin’ the Co-op returns for the 2023 season
Classic car enthusiasts will be delighted to know that Cruisin’ The Co-op will be back this weekend for its first event of 2023.
The event, which begins at 5 p.m. Friday at 975 Riverview Lane, will feature classic cars, food trucks, live music and more.
Can’t come this month? Cruisin’ The Co-op will recur every second Saturday of the month through September.
3. A field day for a good cause at Riverwalk
This weekend will be a great opportunity to get outside, and one way to do that is to visit Riverwalk Park for a good cause.
The event, which begins at 2 p.m. Saturday, will feature team-based games with cash prizes. These include games like a three leg race, relay races, basketball and tug of war.
Enjoy food from local restaurants like Take Flight and Hen House food trucks, Ollie & Finn’s, and Kona Ice.
There will also be a kids’ zone, dunk pool, yoga and other activities for all ages.
4. Second Saturdays at the factory
Still need to find a good gift for Mother’s Day? The Columbia factory might be the right place to find something special for mom.
The factory, 101 N. James M. Campbell Blvd., will host its second monthly Saturdays, which feature several local vendors and businesses set up throughout the building.
There will also be food trucks and live entertainment throughout the event, which will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
5. Live Entertainment
mix tape, an ’80s tribute band, will perform at the Mulehouse, 812 S. High St., beginning at 8 p.m. Friday. To buy tickets, go to www.TheMulehouse.com.
The Phillips will perform at the Mt. Pleasant Grille, 101 S. Main St. in Mt. Pleasant, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Jim Brickman will perform at the Mulehouse beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday. To buy tickets, go to www.TheMulehouse.com.
Thomas Hind will perform at the Tilted Mule, 102 Depot St., beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Blayze will perform at the Rebel Bar and Grill, 307 Riverside Drive, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Escape Band will perform at Boondox, 3543 Highway 431, beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Jay Powell covers events and entertainment for The Daily Herald. Contact him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JayPowellCDH.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.columbiadailyherald.com/story/news/2023/05/11/toop-5-mothers-day-shopping-outdoors-and-more/70196055007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- LARRY KUDLOW: Donald Trump is a superb negotiator
- ASEAN unable to make meaningful progress on Myanmar
- Mother’s Day, shopping, outdoors and more
- Column Mulhall: Hockey scores more fans these days
- Karlie Kloss Wore SchiaparelliThe 2023 FITFuture of Fashion
- What is Google’s PaLM 2 language model and where is it used?
- Protein that promotes stroke recovery revealed
- Imran Khan: Pakistan’s Supreme Court orders the release of former PM
- US eager to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Biden administration official says
- Boris Johnson wanted to text Rishi Sunak that you’re c***’ about his resignation: ex-assistant | world news
- 2022 U.S. Podcast Ad Revenue Report
- Lily Collins’ wedding rings stolen from West Hollywood hotel spa: report