Mother’s Day, shopping, outdoors and more

Celebrate Mother’s Day weekend with an assortment of brunches, wine tastings, plus classic cars, farmers markets and shopping opportunities.

1. Mother’s Day Events, Tea and Brunches

If there’s anything to plan for this weekend, it’s to pay tribute to our dear mom and give her a beautiful Mother’s Day.

Mother’s Day weekend at Columbia kicks off with tea, sweets and champagne at Aubree P. Boutique starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, while continuing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Receive a free gift with a purchase of $50 or more.

Visit The Factory at Columbia, 101 N. James M. Campbell Blvd., this Sunday for afternoon tea at the Nashville Tea Company from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Places will be available at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Add a little twist to your Mother’s Day at Grinder’s Switch, 510 N. Garden St., which will host a wine and cheese pairing beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $37.50.

2. Cruisin’ the Co-op returns for the 2023 season

Classic car enthusiasts will be delighted to know that Cruisin’ The Co-op will be back this weekend for its first event of 2023.

The event, which begins at 5 p.m. Friday at 975 Riverview Lane, will feature classic cars, food trucks, live music and more.

Can’t come this month? Cruisin’ The Co-op will recur every second Saturday of the month through September.

3. A field day for a good cause at Riverwalk

This weekend will be a great opportunity to get outside, and one way to do that is to visit Riverwalk Park for a good cause.

The event, which begins at 2 p.m. Saturday, will feature team-based games with cash prizes. These include games like a three leg race, relay races, basketball and tug of war.

Enjoy food from local restaurants like Take Flight and Hen House food trucks, Ollie & Finn’s, and Kona Ice.

There will also be a kids’ zone, dunk pool, yoga and other activities for all ages.

4. Second Saturdays at the factory

Still need to find a good gift for Mother’s Day? The Columbia factory might be the right place to find something special for mom.

The factory, 101 N. James M. Campbell Blvd., will host its second monthly Saturdays, which feature several local vendors and businesses set up throughout the building.

There will also be food trucks and live entertainment throughout the event, which will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

5. Live Entertainment

mix tape, an ’80s tribute band, will perform at the Mulehouse, 812 S. High St., beginning at 8 p.m. Friday. To buy tickets, go to www.TheMulehouse.com.

The Phillips will perform at the Mt. Pleasant Grille, 101 S. Main St. in Mt. Pleasant, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Jim Brickman will perform at the Mulehouse beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday. To buy tickets, go to www.TheMulehouse.com.

Thomas Hind will perform at the Tilted Mule, 102 Depot St., beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Blayze will perform at the Rebel Bar and Grill, 307 Riverside Drive, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Escape Band will perform at Boondox, 3543 Highway 431, beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday.

