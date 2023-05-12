“Amrapali” 1966 (Museum of Asian Arts)





See four famous and rarely screened classics who laid the foundations of modern Bollywood! Film Series: Bollywood Dance Classics is part of Beyond Bollywood events and shows at the Asian Art Museum. Explore the origins of modern Bollywood through a selection of Critically Acclaimed Indian Films of the 60s, 70s and 80s, with a particular emphasis on the stories of dancers. From magnificent spectacles to intimate character studies, these famous works rarely shown in the United States showcase the labor and creativity of cinematic choreography and performance. For viewers looking to dig deeper, these four films also serve as case studies in the potential of dances to deliver complex narratives involving caste, gender and religion. Above all, they testify to the timeless and universal pleasure of watching bodies move with incredible grace, skill and virtuosity on screen. Beyond Bollywood Movie Series 2023 Thursday, May 4, 2023 | 6-9.10 p.m. –“Guide” 1958

Thursday, June 4, 2023 | 6 p.m.-8 p.m. – “Amrapali” 1966

Thursday, June 29, 2023 | 6-8.30 p.m. – “Pakeezah” 1972

Thursday, July 6, 2023 | 6-8.30 p.m. – “Umrao Jaan” 1981

Asian Art Museum, 200 Larkin Street, SF

To buy tickets – Adults: $10, Seniors: $8, College/Youth: $7 General admission only (does not include beyond Bollywood)

Space is limited; we recommend that you arrive early to ensure your place. “Guide” 1958 Based on the 1958 novel by RK Narayans, Dev Anand plays Raju, a dapper tour guide who falls in love with the unhappy and frustrated dancer Rosie played by Waheeda Rehman. Directed by Vijay Anand. 183 mins. English and Hindi with English subtitles. “Amrapali” 1966 In this historical drama set around 500 BCE, during the time of the Buddha, a warmongering king played by Sunil Dott plots the destruction of an enemy kingdom to save the woman he loves, the imprisoned royal courtesan Amrapali played by Vyjayanthimala. Directed by Lekh Tandon. 116 mins. Hindi with English subtitles. Pakeezah 1972 An epic love story across the classroom between a dancer played by Meena Kumari and an official played by Raaj Kumar. Directed by Kamal Amrohi. 147 mins. Hindi with English subtitles Umrao Jaan 1981 Based on the famous Urdu novel by Mirza Ruswa, Umrao Jaan stars Rekha as a courtesan and poet in 1840s Lucknow who falls in love with a ruling class man and has to deal with the limitations imposed on her as a than a public woman. Directed by Muzaffar Ali. 145 mins. Urdu with English subtitles.

